Juvare Acquires Nusura, LLC to Create Comprehensive Defense and Federal Emergency Management Platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare, the global leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that it has acquired homeland security and emergency management consulting and technology company Nusura, LLC. The acquisition expands Juvare's strategic, operational, and tactical capabilities to better serve its national defense and federal emergency management partner organizations.

"Juvare is thrilled to provide the industry-leading preparedness training solution, SimulationDeck, for our clients through this partnership with Nusura, while at the same time extending our competitive advantage across the defense and emergency management landscape," said Robert 'Bob' Watson, Chief Executive Officer at Juvare. "We're committed to helping clients who view preparedness as a critical organizational competence," Watson adds, "and bringing together these two industry leaders will provide an unparalleled platform to help organizations respond to the unexpected while ensuring streamlined operations and secure communications during crisis situations."

In conjunction with its robust product and service offerings for government and military organizations, Nusura team members are some of the most experienced and highly regarded emergency management professionals, having served in leadership positions in the military, the private sector, and in local, state, and federal agencies during some of the most challenging incidents in recent history, including the September 11th terrorist attacks.

"This is an exciting time for Nusura to join forces with Juvare. The partnership strengthens both companies' ability to provide organizations with a clear understanding of how things work during real-world crises, emergencies, and military operations," said Nusura CEO Emily Norcross. "Our experience in combination with Juvare's industry-leading software solutions WebEOC®, EMResource®, eICS™ and the Juvare Exchange® platform will ensure readiness for armed forces, Homeland Security, and emergency management operations, which is mission-critical in today's unpredictable environment."

Watson concluded, "Nusura's history of developing comprehensive solutions in collaboration with key stakeholders has been transforming crisis and emergency preparedness since 2008. This acquisition not only grows Juvare's product portfolio and market positioning, but also reinforces our commitment to help our partners stop trouble in its tracks with precise and connected technology solutions. We couldn't be more excited about the partnership."

For more information, please visit www.juvare.com

About Juvare:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

About Nusura:

Nusura is a consulting and technology company. Founded in 2008, we combine experience and innovation to create transformative solutions to complex problems in ways that help our clients build a better, safer, more resilient future. For more information, visit www.nusura.com.

