InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Way to Thread Needles for Hair Weaves (CNC-701)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist and I thought there could be a better method for threading needles for hair weaving," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the AUTOMATIC NEEDLE THREADER. My design increases efficiency on the job and it could help to maintain a professional workstation."

The patent-pending invention provides a more efficient way to thread needles for attaching hair weaves. In doing so, it eliminates the process of threading needles by hand. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hair salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

