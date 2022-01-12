Extreme Networks Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced plans to release financial results for its second fiscal quarter, ended December 31, 2021. The company will announce before market open on Thursday, January 27, 2022, followed by an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Thursday, January 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT)







Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/







How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above. Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194





Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406





Conference ID: 5061488





A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

