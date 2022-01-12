Codagenix Welcomes Bruce Taillon as Executive Vice President of Animal Health

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Codagenix, Inc., a clinical-stage synthetic biology company pioneering a novel platform for vaccines and oncolytic virus therapies, today announced the appointment of Bruce E. Taillon, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President of Animal Health. A recognized leader in the animal health biopharmaceutical space, Taillon brings more than two decades of experience and thought leadership in disease management, including infectious and inflammatory disease and oncology, across diverse animal species.

"Bruce's expertise as a leader in drug discovery and development makes him an invaluable addition as we further expand our Animal Health program," said J. Robert Coleman, Ph.D., M.B.A., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Codagenix. "His vast knowledge and passion for animal health is evident in his diverse track record—from technical operations to vaccine development and pharmaceutical innovation."

Prior to joining Codagenix, Taillon served as Senior Director of External Innovation & Business Development of Elanco Animal Health, where he led a global team in the identification and evaluation of new and innovative animal health solutions. Previously, he was Global Head, Business & Product Development, at Enzo Life Sciences and Director of Technology and Director of Healthcare Business Development at 454 Life Sciences, a Roche Diagnostics company. After graduating with a B.S. in Biology from the University of South Carolina, Taillon earned his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Carnegie Mellon University. He also completed post-doctoral training through the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at Washington University.

"I'm thrilled to join the progressive team at Codagenix as they pioneer new frontiers in vaccine development for animals," said Taillon, Executive Vice President of Animal Health at Codagenix. "Infectious disease among livestock animals remains a leading concern globally. With our codon deoptimization platform, Codagenix is shaping smart vaccine solutions to keep livestock and companion animals healthy and help proactively address global food security concerns."

Through partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies, Codagenix is currently developing vaccines against bovine and swine pathogens that are efficacious at low doses, which ensures affordability for farmers and others in the agricultural business. The company has also developed vaccine candidates for dogs and horses and, in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture, is working to bring forth vaccines against the foot-and-mouth disease virus.

About Codagenix, Inc.

Codagenix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to building the world's most agile, adaptable, and powerful vaccine platform, protecting us from threats and incurable diseases today and for generations to come. The company's breakthrough platform brings together novel codon deoptimization technology with a proven live-attenuated vaccine approach to prevent viral infections and treat solid tumors. Codagenix was founded based on technology developed in the laboratory of National Academy of Science member Dr. Eckard Wimmer at Stony Brook University, and is supported by Adjuvant Capital, TopSpin Partners, and Euclidean Capital, and has ongoing research and license programs with various federal agencies. For more information, visit codagenix.com.

