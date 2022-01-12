2600Hz Rebrands Popular Telecom Podcast to In the Cloud w/2600Hz 2600Hz's podcast, In the Cloud w/2600Hz, relaunched today with an insightful new episode featuring cloud communications pioneer Mike Tessler of True North Advisory.

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2600Hz , a leading provider of unified business communications and the award-winning KAZOO platform, relaunched its popular telecom podcast today with the episode " How to Scale Your Cloud Communications Business with Mike Tessler ." In the Cloud w/2600Hz, hosted by 2600Hz's own Alisa Bartash and Clint Mohs, features interviews with industry experts, inside looks at what's happening at 2600Hz, and fun "did you know?" chats about what's going on in the world of cloud communications.

2600Hz Logo (PRNewsfoto/2600Hz)

In the Cloud w/2600Hz is a one-stop podcast for insight into industry trends, news, and everyone's favorite telecom acronyms, including UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS. The podcast, which debuted in 2019 under the name Free UC w/2600Hz, will celebrate its third anniversary in April.

"Over the past three years, the telecom landscape has changed dramatically. We felt it was time to revamp our podcast to reflect not only industry changes, but also the changes our listeners have experienced, such as the shift to working remotely in 2020 and the emergence of the hybrid workplace in 2021," said Alisa Bartash, co-host of In the Cloud w/2600Hz and Head of Marketing for 2600Hz. "We have an exciting lineup of guests scheduled for 2022 and can't wait to bring our listeners crucial conversations and information about telecom, cloud communications, and more."

With new episodes releasing the second Wednesday of every month, In the Cloud w/2600Hz is available widely on most podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeart, Overcast, and more.

About 2600Hz: 2600Hz's cloud communications platform KAZOO modernizes how businesses provide communications services to their customers. With thoughtfully engineered tools built by leaders in the telecom industry, KAZOO offers feature-rich UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions. For developers building their own telephony apps, 2600Hz offers 300+ APIs and provides access to the building blocks of the platform. For more information, visit http://www.2600Hz.com . 2600Hz is a privately owned company with a distributed team worldwide.

