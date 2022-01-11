Withings Acquires Impeto Medical to Strengthen and Grow Its Research and Development of Medical Technologies Leader in the tracking of peripheral neuropathies, acquired by pioneers of connected health

ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Withings, the pioneer of the connected health movement, has announced the acquisition of Impeto Medical, a specialist in R&D, manufacturing and distribution of innovative medical devices for physicians.

This announcement incorporates the ownership of Impeto's SUDOSCAN® technology, a leader in detecting and tracking peripheral neuropathies. The procurement will strengthen the research and development of new technologies for future Withings health products and services.

Established in 2005, Impeto Medical set new standards in detecting and tracking small fiber neuropathy - damage or dysfunction of small nerves - leveraging its proprietary SUDOSCAN® technology. The FDA cleared solution measures the ability of the sweat glands to release chloride ions in response to an electrical stimulus on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. The degeneration of small nerve fibers reduces sweat gland innervation and impairs sudomotor function.

SUDOSCAN® efficacy has been evaluated in the assessment of small fiber neuropathies in several diseases states, including diabetes, Parkinson's, Chemotherapy-induced polyneuropathy, family amyloid polyneuropathy, and Fabry disease compared to gold-standard reference tests such as Skin biopsy or Quantitative Sudomotor Axon Reflex Test ( QSART). Its solution has been licensed and embedded into tens of thousands of devices for companies and hospitals worldwide.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Impeto Medical as we welcome its experience and technologies into the Withings portfolio. The company and its team have been important partners to us in the past. Now, as part of Withings, we have an exciting opportunity to continue to deploy together their expertise and Sudoscan technology in the development of a variety of devices that have the potential for people to monitor and manage various disease states from the comfort of their home," said Mathieu Letombe, Withings CEO.

The first Withings product to incorporate SUDOSCAN® technology will be Withings Body Scan recently announced during CES 2022. Following FDA clearance, Body Scan will provide at home analysis of biomarkers associated with common health conditions. With the ability to monitor segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age, it will further advance the smart scale category. With measurements that will assess nerve activity and heart rhythm using a 6-lead ECG, Body Scan goes beyond weight management to become an unprecedented in-home connected health station that can help users take proactive measures.

As part of the deal, Withings has acquired all Impeto technology IP and patent. Impeto Medical staff has become a full part of Withings. Existing Impeto Medical customers will continue to be provided with full support.

About Withings

Established in 2008, Withings , is a world leader in connected health technology. Its team of engineers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals have enthused everyday, elegant lifestyle objects with medical and wellness capabilities to efficiently track health vitals. Its range of in-home devices can monitor more than 20 health parameters and are used daily by millions of people worldwide. Its portfolio of devices includes connected scales, hybrid watches, smart thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and sleep trackers to empower individuals to take back control of their health and track medical and wellness data.

