New Jersey Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators <legend role="h2"><span>Jennifer</span>Seitz<span>of</span>Yorkship<span>Elementary in Camden and Tracy</span>Seitz<span>of Washington Street Elementary in Toms River receive national recognition for their best-in-class use of educational programs</span></legend>

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Jennifer Seitz of Yorkship Elementary in Camden, NJ and Tracy Seitz of Washington Street Elementary in Toms River, NJ to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Jennifer and Tracy are among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend Jennifer and Tracy for their best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting them with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work they do."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected as an Extraordinary Educator," said Jennifer. "Just as Rita Pierson states, 'Every kid needs a champion,' every teacher needs a team of colleagues that invests in him or her. Throughout my career, I have been blessed with coaches, principals, and colleagues who have invested in me personally and professionally. The investment these people have poured into me has allowed me to grow as an educator. Through Extraordinary Educators, I hope to continue to strengthen my skills so I can pay it forward."

"Being named a 2022 Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates is an honor!" said Tracy. "It truly is a validation of not only the work I do but, more importantly, of the math work my students do in i-Ready on a daily basis. To experience this with them is everything! I look forward to continuing my professional development with Curriculum Associates as well as learning from other educators who share the same goals and vision as I do."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in almost half of New Jersey's school districts.

