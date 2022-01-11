Media Invited to see NASA Mega Moon Rocket Roll Out for First Time

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time, NASA has reopened media registration to capture images and video of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft rolling out for the first time.

The combined rocket and spacecraft will move out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for testing not earlier than mid-February 2022. NASA is currently reviewing the exact date for the move. SLS and Orion will journey to Launch Pad 39B atop the transporter-2crawler in preparation for the agency's Artemis I mission.

The agency will provide additional information on timing later, along with interview opportunities and coverage for the final prelaunch test, known as a wet dress rehearsal. No onsite media support is planned during the test itself, which is tentatively targeted for later in February.

Accreditation for this activity is open to U.S. and international media. International media must apply by January 18. U.S. media must apply by February 4. Anyone who has previously applied to view the rollout does not need to reapply for this opportunity.

All media accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA's COVID-19 policies are updated as necessary and to remain consistent with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and White House Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce. COVID-19 safety protocols for this event will be communicated closer to the date of the event. The agency also will communicate any updates that may impact mission planning or media access as necessary.

For questions about accreditation, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

For other questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom at: 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo 321-501-8425.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis I mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-1

