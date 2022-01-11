MDisrupt Appoints Healthcare Industry Innovators Kerry Amato As VP of Business Development and Partnerships, and Christina Jenkins, M.D. to Board of Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, a digital health enablement platform that connects innovators to the health industry experts they need to build, commercialize and scale their health products, today announced the appointment of Kerry Amato to vice president of business development and partnerships, and Christina Jenkins, M.D., to the board of advisors.

"Today's announcement underscores MDisrupt's commitment to bringing on healthcare industry veterans with both expertise and passion for transforming healthcare in a responsible way," said Ruby Gadelrab, CEO and founder of MDisrupt. "Ms. Amato is a proven leader with significant experience helping some of the world's most successful healthcare companies expand their businesses. Dr. Jenkins' extensive experience in venture capital, health systems and healthcare delivery, along with her background in clinical medicine, will provide a unique perspective on strategic business growth."

Ms. Amato brings a wealth of expertise in the health innovation ecosystem and will spearhead MDisrupt's aggressive expansion, including into new, untapped market segments. In her former role as vice president and executive director for the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), she led healthcare innovation strategy and business unit operations at a global level: identifying new market segments, defining product roadmaps, building relationships and launching new programs and events.

"I'm eager to expand MDisrupt's digital health enablement platform to new customers and industry leaders, ensuring the faster and more responsible advancement of impactful healthcare products," said Kerry Amato, MDisrupt's vice president of business development and partnerships. "MDisrupt is pioneering the way the industry develops standards for digital health products, and I'm excited to build on its already-extensive network of partners to grow MDisrupt to a new level."

Dr. Christina Jenkins, lead venture investor with Portfolia and venture partner at Phoenix Venture Partners, is a trusted and distinguished healthcare industry adviser. She earned her M.D. from Northwestern University and her BS in Industrial Management from Purdue University.

"I'm honored to join MDisrupt as an adviser and I look forward to working with the MDisrupt team to lead the way in the enablement of digital health companies and objective assessment of their products," said Christina Jenkins, M.D., MDisrupt advisory board member. "Throughout my career, I've focused on supporting those dedicated to improving healthcare through innovation. I am thrilled to contribute to a company that is so uniquely well-positioned to transform the way that digital health companies both develop and commercialize solutions that can effect real change in healthcare and improve health outcomes."

The announcement of Ms. Amato and Dr. Jenkins comes as MDisrupt continues to enhance its capabilities and offerings for clients looking to responsibly accelerate the development and commercialization of high-quality, high-impact digital health products and solutions. Since its founding two years ago, MDisrupt has grown rapidly—both in its network of healthcare industry experts and in the digital health companies it serves. The company has also added highly influential leaders to its team, including Chet Robson, D.O., former chief clinical officer at Walgreens, who joined MDisrupt last month as chief medical officer.

About MDisrupt

MDisrupt is a platform that connects digital health companies to the scientists and healthcare industry experts they need to build, commercialize, and scale health products faster and more responsibly. The company's mission is to organize the world's digital health products by performance through clinically crowdsourced data generation. To learn more, visit MDisrupt.com.

