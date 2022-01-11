IGT Reinforces ESG Leadership with Commitment to the Science Based Targets Initiative

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which drives climate action among businesses worldwide. Through this commitment, IGT officially pledges to set targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, contributing to low-carbon emissions and furthering the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

"IGT is advancing its sustainability leadership in the gaming industry by joining more than 2,000 companies worldwide committed to the SBTi in reducing their emissions, generating positive value for our planet and our future while continuing to grow their business," said Wendy Montgomery, IGT SVP Marketing, Communications and Sustainability. "Making a formal commitment to setting science-based targets advances IGT's established sustainability program and underscores our focus on ESG activities."

Aligned with the most ambitious objective of the 2015 Paris Agreement, IGT will develop both near and long-term GHG emissions targets in order to contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial average temperature. IGT will focus on targets associated with the new SBTi Net-Zero Criteria and report its progress each year in the Company's annual Sustainability Report.

The SBTi is a partnership between the CDP, World Resources Institute, World Wide Fund for Nature, and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). IGT has been a member of the UNGC since 2017 and has strengthened its relationship with the UN by adopting nine of the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals and aligning them with its sustainability strategy.

For more information about IGT's sustainability efforts, including its working groups, GRI-compliant Sustainability Report, and Human Rights and Responsible Gaming policies, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

