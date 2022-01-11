Graza Reinvigorates the Olive Oil Segment with First-to-Market EVOO in Squeeze Bottles Always Fresh and Never Blended, Graza Launches with Sizzle and Drizzle Using Picual Olives from Spain

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new single-origin olive oil brand putting an emphasis on premiumization by way of unparalleled freshness at an affordable price point— Graza —launched today with two products: Sizzle and Drizzle. First of its kind, Graza comes in proprietary squeeze bottles inspired by the tools of our favorite chefs and uses Picual olives from Andalusia in Spain, a prosperous agricultural region, to deliver an extra virgin olive oil that's always fresh, extra nutritious, and never blended.

Graza was founded on the belief that olive oil should be made with the highest of standards from a single origin. Unlike other brands in the market that are either prohibitively expensive or low-quality and blended, Graza is committed to providing real and exceptional olive oil at an accessible price point of $15 - $20. Graza's Founders, Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi, recognized that many olive oil labels are misleading consumers, downplaying that they are blended with soybean, hazelnut, corn oils, or chemically-processed olive pomace oil. With this in mind, Graza is on a mission to produce pure, high-quality extra virgin olive oil, while continuing to be fully transparent in its process.

"After spending two years living in Spain, I was enamored with Spanish culture and couldn't help but notice that olive oil was the glue to every meal," said Benin, CEO and co-founder of Graza. "After digging a little deeper, I found that quality products with fair pricing were hard to come by in the U.S., and we wanted to create an olive oil that's not only affordable, but also top notch, rad, and fun to use, so we landed on squeeze bottles and Picual olives from Spain."

"We want everyone to be able to embrace their inner chef in the kitchen and experiment with new ingredients – whether you're a next-level home cook or someone who has burned pasta in the microwave," added Dushi, COO and co-founder of Graza.

The real deal, Graza is made from Picual olives that are harvested and pressed immediately, delivering an extra fresh and nutritious olive oil. By sourcing olives from Spain, Graza is able to make some of the freshest olive oil in the world. Additional product details include:

Drizzle: Harvested during the first week of October, these olives produce a super flavorful, punchy oil packed with polyphenols and antioxidants. Best consumed raw for an optimal experience and can be drizzled on anything – think pasta, salads, or avocado toast. Available in 16.9 FL OZ for $20 .

Sizzle: Sizzle is harvested at peak season in December when the olives begin their shift from green into a beautiful purple and green color, yielding a greater amount of oil. Extremely flavorful on its own, but a workhouse that works best in high levels of heat. Great for searing, roasting, and frying. Available in 25.3 FL OZ for $15 .

The slightly smaller bottle comes in at $20 while the larger comes in at $15. Both products come from the same tree and olive varietal, but the differing harvest times yield distinctive oils that serve diverse purposes. Graza believes in having both products readily available in the kitchen, and keeps the prices top of mind to ensure the masses have access to both bottles for less than leading competitors.

Drizzle and Sizzle can be purchased at www.graza.co with more to come. To learn more about Graza, please visit www.graza.co .

About Graza

Graza makes top-notch, super-fresh, extra virgin olive oil more accessible, affordable, and easy to use. Founded in 2021 by Andrew Benin and Allen Dushi, whose personal mission is to enable all home cooks to have a blast in the kitchen, using amazing olive oil for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Graza was born with Drizzle and Sizzle. First of its kind, Drizzle and Sizzle are available in fun, chef-inspired squeeze bottles. Using Picual olives from Spain, Graza is able to make the freshest, most desirable olive oil in the world. To learn more about Graza, please visit www.graza.co or follow on Instagram ( @getgraza ).

