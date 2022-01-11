AUTOMOTIVE DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY SINCRO CHOSEN AS A JAGUAR LAND ROVER DIGITAL PREFERRED WEBSITE AND ADVERTISING PROVIDER

SEATTLE, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sincro, a leader in automotive digital marketing and pioneer of providing personalized experiences for in-market shoppers, has been added by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) as an approved website provider for the JLR Digital Certified Program. Sincro's third-generation twin AI improves dealer performance by helping automotive retailers turn inventory faster by providing relevant luxury experiences to in-market automotive shoppers in real time.

(PRNewsfoto/Sincro)

"We are thrilled to be working with JLR to help their retailers attract more buyers to win in their local market," said David Stalzer, Vice President, OEM Solutions & Advertising at Sincro. "The way consumers shop is always evolving, especially as buyers begin to make more big purchases online. Now more than ever, JLR retailers need to have the newest tools to attract and connect with in-market luxury shoppers online. Sincro's patented third-generation twin AI technology will also empower dealers' success with ad strategies to win local markets by providing the right luxury experience at the right time to luxury shoppers with the highest propensity to buy at the lowest cost per outcome."

Sincro's fully responsive website platform creates an online showroom for dealers, increasing their sales and profitability by providing personalized tailored luxury experiences for four out of five visitors. Sincro's advertising solutions also allow retailers to optimize their spending with an effective cross-channel digital strategy in real time through a variety of solutions and tactics to meet a retailer's specific marketing goals. Sincro engages buyers across a vast array of virtual platforms including online videos, search and display, social, and digital TV. The Sincro digital automotive marketing suite of solutions has proven to deliver 8% more traffic, 52% percent more engagement, 53% more leads, and 38% more KPIs than the industry standard.

JLR retailers also gain the benefit of Sincro's 16 partnerships, which include industry giants like Facebook, Amazon, CarGurus, Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, and many others. These relationships allow Sincro the proprietary ability to target and reach people from inspiration to purchase.

Learn more about Sincro's JLR Digital offerings.

About Sincro

Sincro, an Ansira company, provides auto dealers a seamless approach to digital marketing brought to life by intelligent technology, expert services, and powerful strategic insight. Sincro solves complex marketing problems for retailers through offerings that include a modern digital storefront, coordinated omnichannel marketing campaigns, local search strategies and consulting. Sincro is the leading provider of local marketing services and technologies for automotive clients, driving more than 83 million monthly unique visitors through a cross-channel landscape. For more, visit SincroDigital.com.

Media Contact:

Megan Duran

Megan.Duran@Ansira.com

972.663.1380

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sincro