ATEO LAUNCHES A NEW SET OF GATEWAYS FOR CRYPTO EXCHANGES, YIELD AND CUSTODIAN PLATFORMS

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEO, a leading provider of post trade solutions for financial markets, now offers connectivity to several crypto exchanges, yield and custodian platforms.

Ateo expands its crypto currencies connectivity, adding new crypto exchanges, Yield and Custodian platform gateways.

The ever-increasing interest in cryptocurrencies and digital assets is changing the way financial institutions consider strategic investment instruments as they look to leverage such digital assets within their investment portfolios.

To help financial institutions connect to the many cryptocurrencies' platforms and venues, ATEO keeps expanding its set of gateways connecting users to the crypto currencies eco-system.

Already connected to the FTX and Binance crypto exchanges, ATEO now offers connectivity to Coinbase & Coinbase Pro, Kraken and Liquid.

To provide a better coverage of the crypto currency space, ATEO has also developed connectivity to Yield Decentralized Platforms such as AAVE and COMPOUND.

Finally, Ateo also provides connectivity to the custodian platform Fireblocks.

Our set of new digital gateways provides a unique standardized API to capture all events.

This unique API encapsulates all the Crypto exchanges, Yield platforms and Custody API protocols, complexities, constraints, and delivers a standardized trade feed output, as well as static referential data and necessary client mappings. Clients can now feed all their downstream systems (Risk, Back-Office, Middle-Office, proprietary…) with a unique data feed and focus on their core business and added-value functions, while leveraging Ateo's expertise across the crypto currency space.

ATEO R&D Department keeps working and increasing the number of ATEO digital gateways we support, while also working on developing a new set of products to address all new opportunities offered by the crypto currency's world.

ABOUT ATEO FINANCE

ATEO delivers post-Trade solutions for the financial industry. Our solutions include a global blotter, clearing and matching system, and extensive market connectivity. The world's leading banks, trading houses, and professional traders have been relying on ATEO technology since our creation in 2000.

ATEO delivers the perfect blend of efficiencies and trust. We help our customers develop their business though years of experience, our advanced technology solutions, and an unparalleled sense of service. For more information, please visit www.ateofinance.com.

