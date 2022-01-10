Toyota's First-Ever Corolla Cross Feels "Just Right" in New Campaign The All-New 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is Perfect for Every Turn in Life

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the newest versatile family member in the Corolla family, the first-ever 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross kicks off the new year with the "Just Right" campaign, which highlights the compact SUV's capabilities and features that are sure to accommodate life's adventures.

"We're excited to launch the first-ever Corolla Cross here in the U.S. with the "Just Right" campaign, which encourages guests to cherish life's perfect wins, big or small," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Corolla Cross has everything our drivers want – an elevated and upgraded compact SUV, designed for every lifestyle."

The fully integrated Corolla Cross campaign was developed using Toyota's long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model, fully considering the transcultural mainstream audiences across America. Toyota campaigns are integrated through one strategic brief, creative idea, and media plan – and create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the total market model. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising and Intertrend, with ZenithMedia placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across all creative throughout the T2 agency broadcast spots, which are highlighted below:

In the spot created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Max Malkin, "Perfect Getaway" features a group of friends heading out for a weekend escape. They're in awe as the rain suddenly clears so they're able to pack up their Corolla Cross. As they're leaving town, all the traffic lights turn green, and the day suddenly falls into place for their road trip.

In "Find Your Groove," created by Burrell Communications and directed by Daniel Azancot, internet dance phenomenon Aubrey Fisher and his friends pack up for a road trip, utilizing the Corolla Cross to help them find their groove to begin their trip – from an automatic liftgate and spacious cargo area, to five-passenger seating.

Intertrend developed two spots, "Showtime" and "Picture Perfect," that highlight the all-new Corolla Cross' available AWD capabilities and seamless style. In "Showtime," a man picks up his cousin from the airport, who's come to America for the first time. Looking to impress him, he takes him to a one-of-a-kind view of the Northern Lights, equally as unique as the Corolla Cross. In "Picture Perfect," a content creator couple looks to amaze their followers with the help of the Corolla Cross. Through every turn of their drive, the couple, their dogs, and the Corolla Cross are in perfect sync to the beat of the music. The spots were directed by Brent Bonacorso.

"Skate Instructor" developed by Conill Advertising and directed by Max Malkin, features professional skateboarder Paul Rodriguez Jr. The spot illustrates how the Corolla Cross delivers just the right amount of cargo space to fit his equipment, while showcasing the vehicle's design and smooth moves on the streets, just like on his skateboard.

Media Placements

The Corolla Cross campaign is a fully-integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, programmatic, paid social, experiential, audio, and out-of-home. High-profile prime and sports programming includes the NBA, NFL, NASCAR, Univision, Telemundo, OWN, Discovery en Español, WillowTV, BET, and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as Peacock, Vevo, YouTube, Hulu and Hulu Latino, Disney, Tastemade Español and more. Partnerships include Apartment Therapy, Buzzfeed, Amazon, and Spotify, among others. Social is across Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, Twitch, Imgur, and Reddit. Social will include a special TikTok collaboration soon to be announced.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross

For more than 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value – and Toyota is evolving the series even further. Based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, the all-new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross is the bold compact crossover you didn't know you needed until now. Offered in three grades – L, LE, and XLE – the versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and high-quality – and is available at dealerships now.

Key features include:

Assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama

Available in AWD with over eight inches of ground clearance

169 hp and 151 lb.-ft. of torque and up to an EPA-estimated 32 mpg combined

Up to 26.5 cu. ft. of cargo room with 60/40 split rear seats

Capable of towing up to 1,500 lbs.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 as well as Toyota's signature STAR Safety System

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

