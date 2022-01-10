SUPERWORLD TO SPONSOR AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) EXHIBIT DURING RIO INNOVATION WEEK.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual world platform SuperWorld , along with BrasilNFT , are providing Metaverse applications during the largest technology and innovation event in Latin America, Rio Innovation Week .

Using Augmented Reality (AR), SuperWorld will enhance the conference experience for both attendees and sponsors by implementing the location-based display, or "anchoring" of digital images throughout the Jockey Club Brasileiro , where the conference will be held from January 13-16, 2022. Included in the AR exhibit will be non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the storied Brazilian sports club, Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, known for its legendary soccer team Vasco de Gama , who boast over 24 million supporters.

"I'm thrilled to be working with BrasilNFT and Vasco, and honored for the opportunity to bring SuperWorld to a Brazilian audience. We look forward to working with select partners from around the world, and our AR activation during Rio Innovation Week is a great introduction into the region" said SuperWorld Co-Founder and CEO Hrish Lotlikar .

During the event, SuperWorld will also display digital AR images in partnership with BrasilNFT, who aim to cultivate, promote, and showcase fine art through the NFT format, and to ensure artists, creators and communities are educated and informed about the NFT market and digital assets.

"We are very excited to have Superworld partnering with us on the Vasco project and also other projects to come! We are very optimistic that the AR NFT art gallery - the first one of this kind in South America - will be a hit at Rio Innovation Week and the Boma Brazil space. This exhibition is a great way to engage people, innovate in branding and showcase a little of so much that we can do with these amazing technologies. And if we can add art and soccer to that, it really is the perfect scenario!" said Manoella Rangel, BrasilNFT Co-founder and Head of Business Development and Institutional Affairs.

SuperWorld is a virtual world in augmented reality (AR), digitally mapped over the surface of the Earth. Plots of SuperWorld land are represented as non-fungible tokens (NFT) corresponding to real world space. Any user in SuperWorld can explore and create AR content, engage in a virtual real estate marketplace, or buy and sell NFTs in the SuperWorld NFT Salon. To learn more, visit SuperWorldapp.com

BrasilNFT is a consulting firm that uses blockchain for ESG to brands and companies, developing projects focused on NFT, metaverse, gaming and AR. Always committed to think about social and environmental solutions, and understanding the importance of educating and engaging the audience when it comes to new technologies, and the opportunities they bring to our society.

