State of Delaware Grants $4.5 Million to Zip Code Wilmington to Advance Under-Resourced Residents

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delaware's premier nonprofit coding school, Zip Code Wilmington, announced today it will receive $4.5 million over three years from the State of Delaware to provide tuition and living stipends to qualifying Delaware residents. The 'Break Into Tech' Scholarship will support more than 200 Delaware residents as they reskill into the technology industry as Java software developers, data analysts and data engineers through Zip Code Wilmington's 12-week bootcamp.

"We need to make sure that Delawareans have the skills needed to compete for good-paying jobs of the future," said Governor John Carney. "That's why we're targeting these workforce development investments in industries like technology and engineering that are in-demand today, and growing. Zip Code Wilmington is a perfect example of the kind of program that works. These investments will help low-income Delawareans who were most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, by getting them the skills they need to start a career that can support their families over the long run. That's a big deal. I want to thank everyone at Zip Code Wilmington for their important work."

Break Into Tech Scholarship

The Break Into Tech Scholarship expands upon Zip Code Wilmington's successful efforts under the 2020 Forward Delaware program by providing scholarship recipients with a stipend while attending Zip Code Wilmington. This means the $15,000 cost of training (specifically, the $6,000 upfront tuition paid by the students and the $9,000 remaining tuition balance paid on behalf of the student by the corporate partner employers on behalf of the student) will be paid in full by the State of Delaware, which is a benefit to both the scholarship recipients and to potential employers seeking to hire them upon completion of their training. For the students, they will receive an added benefit – more than $1,000 each month to offset living expenses while attending the program full-time.

"This grant will make it possible for unemployed or underemployed Delawareans, including those working at minimum wage jobs, to transition into salaried tech careers and transform their lives forever," said Executive Director Desa Burton, Zip Code Wilmington. "Zip Code Wilmington will receive $1.5 million each year for three years from the State of Delaware. This generous grant will make access to high quality tech training a reality for many Delaware residents living in poverty and impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and thereby help lift residents into good paying, high demand, financially stable tech careers."

Application Process

Applications are being accepted now for the Summer session, which runs from June 20, 2022 - September 9, 2022. During the application process, low to middle income Delaware residents will be given an opportunity to submit a request for the Break Into Tech Scholarship. Zip Code Wilmington currently offers three cohorts per year, and estimates welcoming an additional 25 students within each cohort for the next three years through the new Break Into Tech Scholarship.

"Unfortunately, many low-income residents fall within the financial assistance gap that exists and are forced to find their own way to secure funding needed for education and reskilling programs like Zip Code Wilmington," commented Claire DeMatteis, special assistant to the Governor, State of Delaware. "We are proud to fund such an esteemed and well-respected program like Zip Code Wilmington, and we have confidence they will not only provide top notch tech training, but will also be a partner in helping to place graduates in long-term careers. We've seen their positive outcomes firsthand and are looking forward to getting more Delaware residents into tech jobs that are in high-demand in our state."

Zip Code Wilmington has successfully trained nearly 500 software developers and, more recently, data engineers, since it launched in 2015. An estimated 85% of its graduates have secured developer jobs with Delaware-area employers.

To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington or to apply, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com .

Zip Code Wilmington

Zip Code Wilmington is a 12-week software coding bootcamp located in Wilmington, Delaware, that gives adult learners the technical, interpersonal and leadership skills needed to secure a competitive software developer job and increase their earning potential. Zip Code Wilmington's program prepares its students to become highly qualified and trained technology talent, while connecting students with corporate partners throughout the program. Co-founded in 2015 by Ben duPont, Jim Stewart, and Porter Schutt, the program has nearly 500 alumni. To learn more about Zip Code Wilmington, please visit www.zipcodewilmington.com .

