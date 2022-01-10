Poda Receives Final Approval from OTC Markets to List on the QTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce the Company has received official notification from OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier effective as of January 6, 2022. The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB exchange under symbol "PODAF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "PODA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "99L".

The OTCQB is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "We are very pleased to report that we have met all requirements and have been accepted by OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet to the OTCQB tier for trading. Transparency to our shareholders is extremely important to us, and because of this we decided it would be in the best interest of our company to meet the stringent qualification process in order to up-list to the OTCQB. We are confident that trading on the OTCQB tier will bring added value to Poda shareholders."

On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Holdings, Inc.

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global commercialization of Heat-not-Burn ("HnB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HnB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HnB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HnB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HnB cigarette. Poda's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that other HnB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Holdings believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions, and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Holdings can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Holdings undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Holdings, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Holdings disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

