InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfort Case (LAX-1275)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed travelers sitting up in chairs or laying on the floor when traveling," said inventors from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired us to develop a better suitcase that would allow travelers to rest and relax."

They developed the patent-pending TRAVEL MATE that would allow travelers to rest and sleep when stranded in an airport, train station or bus terminal. This suitcase would ensure that a comfortable and readily accessible place to rest was available to save the traveler the cost and hassle associated with going to a nearby hotel. This lightweight product could easily be maneuvered. Additionally, it could provide a convenient location to sleep when visiting friends or relatives.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles offices of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or call (412)-288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

