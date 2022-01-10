Enlighten Innovations Inc. Appoints Todd Mooney as New CFO

DENVER, CO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enlighten Innovations Inc. ("Enlighten," the "Company"), a developer of next-generation clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Mooney as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Mr. Mooney previously served as Vice President, Finance and Administration for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Prior to his time at Algonquin, he held senior roles in finance at Psion PLC and Zenon Environmental Inc. He received his Master of Accounting degree from the University of Waterloo and is a CPA-CA.

In Mr. Mooney's role as Chief Financial Officer, he will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management, and financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations. Mr. Mooney's proven track record of developing and financing large-scale renewable energy projects in multiple jurisdictions will help to accelerate Enlighten's market presence.

"Todd's international experience will help shape Enlighten's next chapter of rapid growth, and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise. We are delighted to welcome him to the team," said Steve Reynish, CEO of Enlighten.

"I am very excited to step into the CFO role to help the Enlighten's execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the entire team to build on the Company's strong momentum and business fundamentals," said Todd Mooney, CFO of Enlighten.

About Enlighten Innovations Inc.

Enlighten Innovations Inc. is a leading clean-energy technology company headquartered in Alberta, Canada, and Denver, Colorado. The team has extensive expertise in building companies and large projects and has deep experience in sodium battery technology and applications. The Company is engaged in the research and development of clean energy technology to meet ever-changing global energy needs and accelerate a net-zero world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this communication may constitute "forward-looking" information which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Enlighten, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. When used in this news release, such information uses words such as "may", "will", "could", "would", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", and other similar terminology. This information reflects current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speaks only as of the date of this new release. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information. Furthermore, the recent world-wide pandemic relating to the Covid-19 virus has had a material and adverse effect on the world economy. The future impact of this outbreak is highly uncertain and cannot be predicted and there is no assurance that the outbreak will not have a material adverse impact on future results. Although the forward-looking information contained in this document is based upon what representatives of Enlighten believe are reasonable assumptions, Enlighten cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information.

