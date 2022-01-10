DevonWay Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DevonWay, a leading provider of Quality Management solutions, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Quality Management System Software published on January 4, 20221.

DevonWay Quality Management System software helps regulated organizations align quality with core business objectives

According to Gartner, quality leaders should "thoroughly assess the current state of the quality organizations in concert with enterprise-level business objectives. These may include shifts to remote/hybrid work models; business continuity management; cost optimization; evolving industry standards, regulations and desired functionality; and licensing and hosting preferences."

DevonWay Quality Management System (QMS) products help high-reliability organizations improve quality, ensure compliance, and implement effective continuous improvement aligned with business objectives. Products are natively integrated on a unified platform yet available a la carte to cost effectively meet customers' needs.

"More and more, we are seeing customers use quality programs to drive core business objectives," said Chris Moustakas, DevonWay's CEO. "To do that effectively, they need robust, adaptable quality management systems in place. Many also look for the long-term benefits that come with unifying QMS, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software. Our products and pricing model give them a methodical path to get there that aligns with their strategy and budget. And our integrated, easy-to-use mobile apps support remote and hybrid work environments."

The Gartner report states that "in addition to the traditional focus on core QMS capabilities, buying organizations and end users now demand an unprecedented level of flexibility, adaptability, and ease of configuration."

Moustakas noted, "DevonWay excels in all three, as all DevonWay products run on an agile, scalable, no-code SaaS platform that is available in the cloud or on premise."

DevonWay QMS includes audits and assessments, compliance management, corrective and preventive actions, customer complaints, document management, inspections, change management, risk management, nonconformance reporting, product recalls, and supplier quality. All solutions include self-serve reporting, trending, and business intelligence tools, as well as native mobile apps that work online and off. In addition, DevonWay offers Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software for customers looking for fully integrated solutions that extend beyond the reach of quality management.

