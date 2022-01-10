Datavault® Announces Social Media Data Partnership With Breakout, A Leading Audio Broadcasting And Social Media Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announced an exclusive partnership with audio app Breakout to tokenize user data assets and create new revenue streams for its user base of influencers, companies, brands, and non-profit organizations. The new partnership will place data ownership into the hands of users, revolutionizing the way in which it is consumed and exchanged between individuals and businesses. In partnering with Breakout on data monetization features, Datavault® has entered the next era of data ownership, one which empowers individuals through the democratization of consumer information through its patented crypto platform.

"Breakout offers a unique opportunity to evolve social media platforms toward a more favorable, accessible, and financially viable future. Consumers are tired of social media platforms that use consumer data to line their own pockets. Today, through this partnership, we automatically and systematically place a portion of the revenue back into the pockets of users. Personal data is our own to monetize. The success of our partnership with Breakout will provide a powerful proof of concept for the benefit of users of the data objects they create through the metaverse," says Nathaniel Bradley, co-founder and CEO of Data Vault Holdings.

Datavault® will provide exclusive patented intellectual property for Breakout Social, which combines the real-time data visualization, valuation, and monetization capabilities at users' fingertips. Other social networks generate a great deal of data, and through this partnership, Breakout can become a repository of all social data including data created in e-commerce and other platforms that have relevance. With the drop-in audio capabilities of Breakout combined with the patented ADIO data packet technology, Breakout is poised to make a significant impact within the social media space.

Breakout, the fast-growing social media startup, allows verified users to create and enter into conversations within verified chat rooms. Users connect with individuals across the globe who share similar interests, as well as with influencers and industry leaders. Through their ubiquitous strategy, Breakout is agnostic to social media platform preference. Breakout performs data aggregation and audio broadcasting that puts the power of next generation Web 3.0 technologies into the hands of its growing user base.

Datavault® adds a new layer of autonomy–unseen before in social media apps–that monetizes content and social media time while users create, post, and share. Datavault's technology helps to undercut the selling of user data to third-party vendors, a common practice of major social media applications today.

Data Vault Holdings Inc., the patent holder of Datavault's cloud-based SaaS platform, also provides access to its proprietary ADIO technology, which allows users to create in-app call-to-actions to buy, sell, and trade data through the use of ADIO's data packet technology. ADIO's technology also delivers the ability for consumers to embed interactive mobile responses directly into streaming broadcasts. This ability gives Breakout a new revenue model for social platforms that they command and that enables a digital mobile response to be delivered from broadcast, signage, radio satellite, and ambient music systems. Its patented technology integrated seamlessly into Breakout's audio file creation system and as a result, crafts and enables a more robust in-app user experience.

"Every time a user of the Breakout app shares their most valuable asset of time with us, it compounds and provides new information of value such as user preferences, interests, and activity. In turn, this information informs data objects that our app now generates. In working with Datavault®, our users gain new capabilities of data management, visualization, and monetization from the very assets they create," adds Breakout CEO Cody Harvey.

Datavault® will help Breakout users to retain ownership of their myriad data assets including user interactions, habits, data from cross-connected platforms, and likes. Datavault's cloud-based crypto technology is helping to introduce a revolutionary idea to Breakout's more than two million social media users, that they have the power to determine how and when their data is sold while claiming most revenues generated from it for themselves.

About Breakout

Breakout is an audio social network for people who want high-quality, verified content that can be created and heard easily and is free from big-tech censorship. The free app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit https://breakoutsocial.com

About Data Vault Holdings Inc.

Data Vault Holdings Inc. is a technology holding company that provides a proprietary, cloud-based platform for the delivery of branded data-backed cryptocurrencies. Data Vault Holdings Inc. provides businesses with the tools to monetize data assets securely over its Information Data Exchange™ (IDE). The company is in the process of finalizing the consolidation of its affiliates Data Donate Technologies, Inc., ADIO LLC, and Datavault Inc. as wholly-owned subsidiaries under one corporate structure. Learn more about Data Vault Holdings Inc. at https://datavaultholdings.com/

About Datavault Inc.

Datavault Inc. holds a patented, cloud-based technology that transforms the way in which businesses value and trade data. The Datavault Inc. team has transferred decades of experience in enterprise solutions, blockchain technology, and digital security to help clients transact data objects in real time. Datavault Inc. holds the Information Data Exchange™ (IDE), a first-of-its-kind exchange that enables registered buyers and sellers to trade data objects for cash or other monetary assets, including cryptocurrencies. Learn more about Datavault Inc. at https://datavaultholdings.com/

About ADIO LLC

ADIO LLC has developed a breakthrough ad-driven monetization platform that enhances user experience through high-frequency audio advertising. ADIO™ uses its patented pioneering data packet technology to integrate into an audio file for a more robust user experience. Learn more about ADIO LLC at https://www.adiotech.com/

