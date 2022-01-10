- Fast casual concept celebrates opening on January 18th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests -

CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN TENNESSEE WITH GALLATIN OPENING - Fast casual concept celebrates opening on January 18th with free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests -

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned restaurant in Gallatin, Tennessee. In part of the brand's great expansion in the State of Tennessee, the Gallatin restaurant marks the opening of its 19th in the state and 6th in the greater Nashville market. Located at 1117 Nashville Pike, the Gallatin Chick offers a drive-thru as well as indoor dining options to guests. The community is invited to celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 18, when it will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

Chicken Salad Chick logo (PRNewsFoto/Chicken Salad Chick) (PRNewsfoto/Chicken Salad Chick)

"We're excited to kick off 2022 with another grand opening! As we continue to expand Chicken Salad Chick across the country, we're committed to bringing our unique menu, hospitality and a drive-thru to new communities in states like Tennessee, where Chicken Salad Chick already has a presence," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Gallatin is a wonderful, growing city in the greater Nashville area, and a perfect fit."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Tumbler. **

Thursday, Jan. 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick Tote Bag. ** Additionally, ALL guests on Thursday will receive a Free Scoop of Classic Carol chicken salad in participation with Chicken Salad Chick's brand wide annual Guest Appreciation Day celebration.

Friday, Jan. 21 – The first 50 guests at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board. **

Saturday, Jan. 22 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a free Large Chick Cooler. **

Chicken Salad Chick in Gallatin will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/ . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7 a.m. to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and a designated return time between 10 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your App the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGallatinTN/ .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2021 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2021, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Ashley Bennett

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

abennett@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick