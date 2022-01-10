1 Michigan Mortgage Broker Joins UMortgage

TROY, Mich., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UMortgage , a fast-growing national mortgage company, continues its nationwide expansion - today, announcing that Troy, Michigan-based mortgage brokerage The Bally Team has joined its corporate portfolio.

NMLS 1457759 (PRNewsfoto/UMortgage)

The Bally Team, founded in 2018, has become one of the mortgage industry's biggest success stories - already the second-largest mortgage brokerage in Michigan, helping more than 2,000 families achieve the dream of homeownership. The company is spearheaded by 27-year-old Amer Bally, the top-ranked loan officer in Michigan and No. 83 overall loan officer in the country. In 2020, Bally was recognized as a "30 Under 30" winner by The Detroit Entrepreneur.

In addition to supporting homeownership and financial literacy throughout Michigan, The Bally Team has supported more than 15,000 Michigan families through charitable donations, as part of its "Bally Giveback" initiative with Detroit-based Gleaners Food Bank.

"Joining UMortgage is an exciting and humbling experience, and speaks to the importance of prioritizing your business around doing right by people," said Amer Bally, Branch Manager of The Bally Team. "At The Bally Team, we're passionate about going the extra mile to promote financial literacy and educate people on the affordable homeownership opportunities that exist. Knowing the UMortgage team operates on those same principles, this partnership will create even stronger, long-lasting benefits to Michigan residents."

Philadelphia-based UMortgage, operated by mortgage industry veteran Anthony Casa, has a mission of providing financial literacy to more consumers throughout the country, with an emphasis on underserved communities.

"Amer is one of the hungriest loan officers in the mortgage industry and his passion, both for his team and his clients, have made him a leader in the broker channel," said Anthony Casa, President of UMortgage. "His relentless drive for continued improvement and commitment to empowering people through financial literacy aligns perfectly with our goals at UMortgage."

The Bally Team will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its official grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5pm EST. The event will take place at 1050 Wilshire Dr., Suite 300, Troy, MI 48084.

About UMortgage

UMortgage is a purpose-driven mortgage company committed to serving their Loan Originators and community at large. Each Loan Originator offers consumers the personalized touch of working with a Broker in their backyard while maintaining the support and resources of a nationally licensed company. Licensed nationwide, they are trailblazing a path in the mortgage industry that is streamlined, modernized, and values-driven. For more information, visit umortgage.com or email media@umortgage.com.

Media Contact:

Corie Meredith

media@umortgage.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UMortgage