Thomas J Kent Jr., Chairman & C.E.O. Of Kent Global LLC forms partnership with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, President of Romona Consultancy and Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Global LLC's Chairman & C.E.O., Mr. Thomas J. Kent Jr., announced today that a special Joint Venture has been put in place with Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad, the President of Romona Consultancy and Management, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Her Excellency Dato' Seri Romona Murad

According to Mr. Kent, this is a unique and strategic move for the continuing global expansion of Kent Global LLC. Mr. Kent also states that this is a golden opportunity to further expand the business into the Malaysian market with great progression throughout the year 2022.

Her Excellency Dato' Seri Dr. Romona Murad welcomes the cooperation and she is looking forward to building a strong relationship with Mr. Kent and Kent Global LLC. Her Excellency is looking forward to meet Mr. Kent in Malaysia as a special guest and she has plans for Mr. Kent to meet up with top officials and successful business leaders in Malaysia.

The Joint Venture between these two companies will mark a new era of business without border between The United States of America and Malaysia. This move will also strengthen the business relationship between the two countries.

Contact:

Thomas J. Kent, Jr.

tkent@kentgloballlc.net

New York, NY

1-646-207-6801

About Kent Global LLC.

Kent Global LLC is a New York City based private boutique consultancy supporting clients around the world from start ups to governments.

Related links:

www.kentgloballlc.net

About Romona Consultancy and Management.

Romona Consultancy and Management is an international business consultancy firm based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It is linked to many countries worldwide.

Related links:

www.datoromona.wixsite.com/romonainternational

