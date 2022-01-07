Lument Provides $9.4 Million Freddie Mac Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Oregon

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently provided a $9.4 million Freddie Mac conventional multifamily loan to refinance The Stratford Apartments in Beaverton, Oregon. The apartment community is a six-building, 65-unit garden-style complex managed by Princeton Property Management, Inc., which manages 60 properties and more than 3,000 units in the Portland metropolitan area. The transaction was led by Sergey Klimov, director at Lument.

"The borrowers are seasoned commercial real estate and multifamily investors, as well as repeat Lument and Freddie Mac clients," noted Klimov. "The Stratford Apartments are recently renovated and well-situated in one of Portland's major retail hubs – both factors contribute to its 100% occupancy rate."

The Freddie Mac loan was sourced by Steven Wiltshire, managing director at AMF Capital. The loan features a 10-year term, 30-year amortization period, and five years of interest only.

The Stratford Apartments were constructed in 1988. Community amenities include a clubhouse fitness center, pet play area, spa, and a property manager on site.

