Equinix Promotes Jon Lin to EVP & GM, Data Center Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the appointment of Jon Lin to the position of EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Lin will be responsible for driving the performance of the Equinix Data Center Services portfolio, developing and leading execution of a comprehensive and coordinated strategy across the business aimed at ensuring sustained growth and enhanced operating leverage from Equinix's market-leading interconnected colocation franchise.

Jon Lin, EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services, Equinix

As the Data Center Services leader, Lin will have direct responsibility for product management and the associated software engineering teams supporting this portfolio of offerings. He will partner closely with Equinix's global and regional leadership to orchestrate resources across the company to: continue the expansion of Equinix's global footprint; extend the company's leadership in catalyzing the world's critical digital ecosystems; and drive scaling and efficiency programs in pursuit of Equinix's long-term margin expansion targets.

Highlights/Key Facts

Lin has held various roles since joining Equinix in 2009, most recently as President, Americas. In this role, he was responsible for the regional management, strategy and growth plan for Equinix in the Americas region, including operations in Brazil , Canada , Colombia and the U.S. Previously, Lin served as Vice President, Americas Regional Corporate Development, where he was a leader in one of the company's largest transactions - the $3.6 billion acquisition of 29 data centers from Verizon in 2017. In addition to managing the integration of the Verizon data center assets into Equinix, he also played a leading role in Equinix's acquisition of Infomart Dallas in 2018.

Before joining the Equinix Corporate Development team, Lin was Senior Director of Regional P&L, managing the Equinix Americas Southeast region. Under his leadership, Equinix became the fastest growing provider in the region, increasing market share, revenues and customer count.

Lin joined Equinix in 2009 as Director of Innovation, where he focused on identification and development of current and future products and helped drive the initial formation of Equinix's platform strategy. He then was promoted to Director, Corporate Strategy, where he was instrumental in the development of Equinix Cloud Exchange™, which remains the foundation of the company's core interconnection services and is now known as Equinix Fabric™.

Prior to Equinix, Lin served as Director of the Advanced Solutions Group at Tata Communications. He also worked in a variety of roles at Verizon Enterprise Solutions, including Product Strategy, Sales and Consulting Services.

Quotes

Charles Meyers , President and Chief Executive Officer, Equinix





"Our Data Center Services portfolio continues to be the cornerstone of Platform Equinix and is seeing strong momentum as customers implement hybrid and multicloud as the architecture of choice. To position Equinix for the future, we plan to continue to simplify, automate and optimize our business and drive even better cross-functional execution across our increasingly global platform. Jon has delivered extraordinary results as the President of our Americas business and is a great choice to lead and implement our strategy to extend our global market leadership in interconnected colocation, allowing us to scale our business, delight our customers and enhance our operating leverage."





Jon Lin , EVP & General Manager, Data Center Services, Equinix





"Equinix continues to be a trusted resource for our customers and partners as they prioritize digital transformation as a critical business priority. I am honored to take on this exciting role and work with our talented teams across the globe to define and execute our strategy to fuel growth and extend our market leadership. The strength of our global platform and our commitment to continuous innovation enables us to deliver distinctive and durable value to our customers as the demand for digital infrastructure evolves to being more distributed, more cloud-connected and more ecosystem-dependent than ever before."

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX® data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions, unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; a failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT; and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.