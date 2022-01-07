DeleteMe Releases Privacy Predictions for 2022

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeleteMe (The Online Privacy Company) today releases its Privacy Predictions for 2022 , based on developments seen in 2020/2021 as well as original research conducted for its DeleteMe 2021 PII Marketplace Report .

"A lot of things related to online privacy have changed in the last 2 years, and we see significant new developments coming in 2022 in areas like browser-tracking, digital identity, regulatory compliance, and how online PII gets exploited by both threat actors as well as industry," said Rob Shavell, Co-Founder and CEO at DeleteMe.

2020 and 2021 brought a lot of new privacy issues to the table. Millions of people shifting work and social lives online due to covid, consequently driving a boom in PII-driven consumer fraud and an explosion in cyberattacks on business. Tech platforms made significant changes to how they (at least superficially) address consumer privacy concerns, and the government explored new approaches for privacy regulation of big tech, driving rapid growth in legislation at the state level and internationally.

With all these different issues still in play, DeleteMe offers the following privacy predictions for 2022:

What we know won't change: data breaches will continue to grow, consumer PII will still be a valuable commodity for both the tech industry and threat-actors, and weaknesses in the overly complex way we live our lives online will continue to pop up. And DeleteMe will still be here to help people limit unwanted participation in the PII marketplace.

The company's full analysis of Privacy Trends for 2022 can be found on the company's website, and if you want to learn more about how the marketplace of personal information has been changing over recent years, read DeleteMe's 2021 PII Marketplace Report .

