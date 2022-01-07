Twelve winners were selected from 113 submissions to have their artwork featured in its annual calendar contest

CURE Media Group Announces Winners of 2022 Calendar Contest Twelve winners were selected from 113 submissions to have their artwork featured in its annual calendar contest

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Media Group, the industry-leading multimedia platform devoted to cancer updates, research and education that reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers, is pleased to announce the winners of the annual CURE® Calendar Contest. The 12 selected artists will have their artwork displayed in the 2022 calendar, titled "Healing Through Hues."

The winners are:

Libby Cascaden , of Mobile, Ala. , for "New Horizons"

Gina Fortunato , of Naples, Fla. , for "The Pink Float"

Chelsey Gomez , of Deland, Fla. , for "Stay Close"

Dennis Logsdon , of Dunedin, Fla. , for "The Caribou Lookout"

Courtney A. Mullings , of Marietta, Ga. , for "Light Magnolia"

Nancy Rochford , of Hillsdale, N.J. , for "Squirrels in Winter"

Randy Shattenkirk , of Hollywood, Fla. , for "Through the Storm"

Alex Skoczen , of Scottsdale, Ariz. , for "Pali Lookout"

David Solie , of Calabasas, Calif. , for "Prelude to New Life"

Lora P. Stern , of Lancaster, Pa. , for "Forever Hopeful"

Anne Delano Weathersby , of Annapolis, Md. , for "Sailors Take Warning"

Cynde Wilson , of Pinedale, Wyo. , for "Generations"

"It is my pleasure to congratulate the winning artists for the outstanding work that has been selected to be featured CURE® magazine's "Healing Through Hues" calendar," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "We received so many powerful and moving submissions from across the United States and would like to thank everyone that submitted their artwork for consideration."

To view the CURE® Magazine 2022 calendar, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. Launched in 2002 and now celebrating its 20th anniversary, CURE® has become the most widely distributed and read consumer publication in the United States for patients with cancer, survivors, and their caregivers. The platform combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

