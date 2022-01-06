Why Trevian Capital When Everyone is Lending? Trevian Capital Funds 14 Bridge Loans, In Nine States, Totaling $120,000,000 Last 45 Days of 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevian Capital, an established nationwide commercial real estate bridge lender, funded 14 first-mortgage bridge loans, in nine states, totaling $120,625,000 in the final six weeks of 2021.

Why Trevian Capital When Everyone is Lending?

"This lineup of 14 transactions gave us an opportunity to showcase the value of Trevian's balance-sheet bridge product and what we have become known for: execution, speed, ease of use, flexibility, and great communication throughout the life of each loan. Most lenders had a record-breaking year in 2021, everyone has capital to put to work, rates are still very low, and borrowers and brokers have many debt providers to choose from. Recognizing this, Trevian is focused on providing a fast and smooth process and delivering on the terms agreed upon up front. Decisions are made quickly due to Trevian's flat organization, our loans are on balance sheet and serviced by us directly in-house, and we don't require onerous structure like lockboxes, cash management, interest rate caps, debt yield constraints, or occupancy covenants. Those factors combined with short minimum interest periods ensure that our capital is a great option for shorter-duration business plans where borrowers do not want to be locked out for 18-plus months." – Michael Hoffenberg, Founder and Managing Principal

Gainesville, GA - $4,850,000 – Acquisition, Value-Add Multifamily

Nashville, TN - $10,875,000 – Time-Sensitive Acquisition, Value-Add Multifamily

Phoenix, AZ - $39,975,000 –Partner Buyout, Capex Completion, Value-Add Multifamily

Philadelphia, PA - $4,445,000 – Acquisition, Multifamily Lease-Up

Miami, FL - $2,725,000 – Acquisition, Value-Add Multifamily

Oklahoma City, OK - $4,900,000 – Refinance, Recapitalization, Capex Completion, Value-Add Multifamily

Vero Beach, FL - $1,475,000 – Time-Sensitive, Acquisition, Value-Add Self-Storage

Miami, FL - $2,700,000 – Acquisition, Value-Add Multifamily

Miami, FL - $3,200,000 – Acquisition, Value-Add Multifamily

Hagerstown, MD - $3,300,000 – Refinance, Capex Plan, Value-Add Multifamily

Girard, OH - $1,870,000 – Refinance, Partner Buyout, Capex Plan Value-Add Multifamily

Nashville, TN - $16,500,000 – Time-Sensitive Acquisition, Value-Add Retail

Kingston, NY - $6,050,000 – Time-Sensitive Acquisition, Capex Plan, Value-Add Multifamily

Trevian Capital ( www.treviancap.com ) is a balance sheet lender that provides first-mortgage bridge loans on commercial real estate nationwide, with a focus on offering ease of use, flexibility, limited structure, and reasonable and fast communication. Trevian Capital specializes in short-term and value-add multifamily and commercial real estate financing where expertise, attention to special circumstances, certainty of execution, and quality service are critical.

Contact: Michael Hoffenberg (212) 376-5636; michael@treviancap.com

