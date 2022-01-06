UST Launches UST AiSense - an AI-led Sensory Solution that Makes Hyper-personalized Shopping Recommendations for Wine, Beer and Food

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has officially launched UST AiSense, a cutting-edge AI-led solution powered by Tastry, that provides personalized food and beverage recommendations using sensory science. The deployable digital technology is a palate-based recommender that helps consumers select the products they will enjoy.

"UST AiSense harnesses the power of Tastry to connect consumer wants with retailers' digital platforms to drive deeper customer engagement and larger basket sizes. The technology serves brands and retailers by providing science-based suggestions for product development, inventory purchase, and direct-to-consumer recommendation," said Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director, Retail Platform & Solutions, UST. "The new solution will help retailers optimize product mix, and increase sales, margins, and store loyalty."

Food, science, and artificial intelligence have come together to help consumers find wines or beer they will love and associated food that is paired with them. UST AiSense provides analytics tools for retailers to know exactly what their customers want. Retailers can offer UST AiSense recommendation solutions within a store kiosk or submit through a website or a mobile app. The solution provides real-time insights on sales, inventory, and customer preferences.

"Each person has their own unique taste preferences. You no longer need to spend time researching the right wine and end up buying something that doesn't match your specific taste," added Keith Pickens, Retail Domain Leader - General Manager UST. "The UST AiSense solution helps you find the wine you love by harnessing artificial intelligence combined with our sensory science. Personalized purchase recommendations provided by the AiSense app guides you through the process of selecting your perfect wine or beer and associated food every time."

UST AiSense is integrated with UST Walk-in, Walk-out frictionless shopping solution to introduce new retail models for anytime, anywhere convenience shopping. With academic and startup partnerships across the world, UST collaborates with businesses disrupting their industries with digital innovation and powering ideas to solve tomorrow's challenges.

UST is a strategic investor in Tastry, the world's first AI-driven sensory sciences company that combines analytical chemistry, consumer flavor preferences, and machine learning (ML) to predict market performance for sensory-based products. The launch of UST AiSense and the partnership with Tastry exemplifies a strong foundation for the future development of retailers.

"Together, we are engineering the future, collaborating as part of the innovation ecosystem to help businesses make smarter, better, and faster decisions," added Athalye.

About UST

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 28,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

