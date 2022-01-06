SunSpear Games Receives Epic MegaGrant for IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre

ASHLAND, Ore., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunSpear Games, developer of the highly anticipated IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre Battle Strategy game, is proud to announce that the company has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games. As SunSpear completes the alpha phase release for its next-generation battle strategy game entitled, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre, it will feature two full factions, numerous Immortals, CO-OP and Auto-Battler modes, as well as many new functions leveraging the power and capabilities of Epic's Unreal Engine.

IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre is a Battle Strategy game in which players assume the role of an Immortal, leading armies as godlike generals to dominate the battlefield and conquer their rivals. Across many worlds, these "Immortals" lead their proud and mighty civilizations to victory with unique structures, a wide variety of troops, and powerful spells, helping them achieve ultimate victory. The triple-A (AAA) title for PC introduces a new take on strategy, with unprecedented accessibility features, fast-paced gameplay experience, and the vaunted "IMMORTAL Conquest System" that binds deep and evolving strategy to the Game-as-a-Service business model.

"IMMORTAL is a unique take on the strategy gaming experience, combining deep gameplay decisions, unique spells, and powerful armies," said Kevin Wagner, CEO of SunSpear Games. "We're honored to have been chosen by Epic Games as an Epic MegaGrants recipient, further validating our fresh approach to gaming." Founded in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million dollar program designed to service and assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers, doing outstanding work with the Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community.

About SunSpear Games

SunSpear Games, Inc. is a video game development studio with over 35 employees working on its first AAA title, IMMORTAL: Gates of Pyre. With a deep background in creating several of the most popular mods for Skyrim and Starcraft as well as development of the internationally known keyboard layout for professional players called The Core, SunSpear is building on its goal to become a leader in the Strategy genre.

