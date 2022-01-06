Lightwave Logic Enhances Foundry Process Development Kit Offering with Addition of Optical Grating Couplers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the successful initial testing of its optical grating couplers. Grating couplers will be part of the Company's Design Tool Kit that will simplify foundry processes and Process Development Kits (PDKs) when integrating the company's polymer technology with silicon photonics.

The introduction of optical grating couplers, integrated with the Company's modulators, enable light to be efficiently coupled into and out of the modulator, improving the overall efficacy of an integrated silicon photonics platform. The inclusion of an optical grating coupler in a PDK enables silicon foundry partners to fabricate the modulator and optical grating coupler either simultaneously or in a single fab run.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "We are making significant internal efforts to further build-out the information needed for a robust PDK for our foundry partners, enabling an expedited commercialization process through simplified manufacturing. The addition of another silicon photonic tool such as the optical grating coupler into our portfolio of design elements is very important as we optimize the performance of our high-speed, low-power modulators.

"We are working on additional design tool kit components to further simplify this process for our foundry partners and look forward to providing further updates. We continue to make substantial progress while striving to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

