Embrace Home Loans Hires Meredith Spence to Manage Boston Branch

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, announced that Meredith Spence has been named branch manager for the company's new Boston/Seaport District office. Spence will be responsible for staffing the new office and expanding Embrace Home Loans' business in the Greater Boston area while continuing to write loans.

Meredith Spence

Spence has been a top-producing mortgage originator in Boston and its suburbs for over 30 years. She has closed over $3 billion in residential mortgage loans and helped more than 7,500 borrowers over the course of her career. Most recently, Spence was a senior home lending advisor with Chase Home Lending. Previously, she spent 18 years at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was a perennial President's Club member. Prior to that, Spence worked for several correspondent lenders.

"We are thrilled to have Meredith join the Embrace team," said Steve Adamo, the company's president of national retail production. "She has a great knowledge and understanding of the Boston market. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to expand in the Northeast."

Spence has developed strong relationships with real estate agents, developers and financial advisors throughout Boston and the surrounding area. She specializes in all types of mortgage financing, including for self-employed borrowers, as well as for buyers of new construction and condominium loans.

"I'm very excited to be able to offer my customers Embrace's state-of-the-art apps, innovative mortgage programs and streamlined processing," Spence said. "I look forward to expanding Embrace's presence in Boston and the surrounding communities while continuing to provide the high level of service that my clients and business partners have come to expect."

A Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender, Embrace also originates non-conforming loans, including jumbo and other unconventional loans. The company processes, underwrites, closes and funds all loans in-house. Embrace has been recognized with multiple workplace awards in recent years and is known for fostering a supportive, family-like work culture and for encouraging its employees' charitable endeavors.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

