Daz 3D Sells Out Its Debut NFT Collection to Shape the Future of the Metaverse

VANCOUVER, BC and SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daz 3D, a leader in 3D modeling, today announced the complete sell out of its first NFT collection, Non-Fungible People (NFP). This groundbreaking collection features 8,888 unique female and non-binary PFP avatars, artistically rendered in a hyper-real style.

Daz 3D seeks to shape the future of the Metaverse with the NFP collection by providing owners with a unique avatar, which also benefits from the blockchain technology powering Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Each avatar in the collection was created algorithmically from a pool of over 30,000 different characteristics, making the NFP collection one of the most unique collections ever created. Packed with utility geared toward the metaverse, NFP avatars can be used almost anywhere that supports 3D characters — including those used in real-time — from popular video game engines to AR and streaming software.

For the company's first collection of NFTs, Daz 3D chose to focus on female and non-binary avatars, highlighting Daz's vision of the metaverse as a way for people to celebrate their uniqueness while encouraging an open, inclusive meta-community as the metaverse continues to develop. Daz 3D consulted with a wide range of ethnic and cultural experts and organizations to improve representation, remove unconscious bias and pursue more inclusive avatar standards. With only 16 percent of the NFT art market representing females, this collection adds a significant diversification to the space.

"Everyone is welcome in the metaverse, and PFP avatars allow all people a way to create their digital identity in any way they'd like," said Ty Duperron, COO at Daz 3D. "For us, NFP is more than just an NFT collection — NFP is helping fulfill our vision for a diverse and inclusive metaverse."

The launch was met with eagerness by a rapidly growing community of over 40k members who have joined Daz 3D's official NFP Discord channel and over 19,000 on NFP's Twitter account.

"We are grateful to have such an amazing community that grew around NFP so quickly," said Jessica Rizzuto, Senior VP of eCommerce at Daz 3D. "We couldn't have succeeded in our launch goals without them. Their enthusiasm is a great indicator of how willing the community has been to accept NFP. We believe this collection will change how people think about NFTs moving forward."

The collection sold out on January 5, 2022, with a public offering price of .2 ETH. Learn more about the collection by visiting nfp.daz3d.com.

