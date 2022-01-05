Xyleme Earns Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work in Colorado Award

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Xyleme was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Xyleme earned a place on 2022 Best Places to Work in Colorado. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Xyleme Logo

"We are proud and honored to be featured alongside so many other incredible companies as a 2022 Built In Colorado Best Place to Work. Our team has poured so much care and energy into building a collaborative working environment and inclusive culture, with the perks team members want and the benefits they need. We are thrilled to be recognized for these efforts and look forward to a very busy and exciting new year!"

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Built In Colorado Logo

