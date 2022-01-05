TITLE Boxing Club Upgrades Digital Fitness Platform TITLE On Demand, Strengthens Omnichannel Leadership Position

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TITLE Boxing Club, the nation's leading fitness boxing company with more than 140 clubs and tens of thousands of members and digital subscribers across TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion brands, has enhanced its digital platform, TITLE On Demand. The platform includes boxing, kickboxing, strength and other class formats which are filmed in a new studio in Los Angeles that was designed specifically for the platform. In addition to class format and technology updates, TITLE Boxing Club is now partnering with former US Olympic boxer and professional titleholder, Joseph "JoJo" Diaz. TITLE On Demand will feature his insight and training tips, providing members with a new and unique boxing training experience.

(PRNewsfoto/TITLE Boxing Club)

TITLE On Demand is the home of streamed boxing fitness, and the platform features a wide variety of workout formats, class lengths, tutorials and boxing styles, with new classes released every week. The classes enable members to become better boxers while gaining the physical and mental wellness benefits that are unique to true boxing-based workouts. The instruction is based on the same methods trainers use to lead the in-person boxing fitness classes offered at TITLE Boxing Clubs across the U.S.

The upgraded platform and new California film studio are part of a commitment to delivering a hybrid fitness model that provides the flexible training options desired by today's fitness enthusiasts.

"We're thrilled to bring this new and improved version of TITLE On Demand to our members," said Josh Cole, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of TITLE Boxing Club. "TITLE On Demand ensures the legacy of traditional boxing while also offering members the best of modern fitness techniques and technology within one platform."

The platform's content now reflects the talent and creativity of newly hired Director and Producer, David Broder, an experienced creator of short films and commercial content as well as a former competitive martial artist. In addition to featuring TITLE Boxing Club's highly trained and experienced coaches in classes, JoJo Diaz will also be featured as a new partner of TITLE Boxing Club. Diaz's presence with the brand will enhance boxing tutorial videos and he will also be featured in a number of workouts.

"This partnership with TITLE Boxing Club and being a part of TITLE On Demand is an exciting new step in my career," said JoJo Diaz. "I've learned a lot from my personal boxing journey, and sharing tips from my own experience with thousands of TITLE Boxing Club members is fun and rewarding. I look forward to further partnering with the TITLE team to bring the fitness and mental benefits of boxing, which have meant so much to me personally, to as many people as possible."

The enhanced TITLE On Demand builds on TITLE's authentic connection to the sport of boxing by providing workouts based on actual training techniques of competitive boxers. The workouts cater to all fitness and boxing-skill levels, with no prior boxing experience required. TITLE Boxing Club, whether through its digital platform or physical locations, is committed to providing the best boxing-inspired fitness training to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

About TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion

TITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with more than 140 locations and another 130 in development worldwide. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. BoxUnion is a fitness brand with three studio locations in California and a digital subscription service. BoxUnion's workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing, featuring high-intensity cardio, muscle sculpting strength training and TONS of punches. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In January 2021, BoxUnion acquired TITLE Boxing Club to form the nation's premier omni-channel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com and for more information about BoxUnion and BoxUnion Digital, visit https://www.boxunion.com/.

