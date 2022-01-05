Targeted Oncology™ Welcomes John M. Burke, MD, as Co-Editor-in-Chief

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targeted Oncology™, a multimedia resource that offers engaging content and expert opinions on standard and emerging treatments in the field of oncology, is pleased to announce the addition of John M. Burke, MD, as the new co-Editor-in-Chief for the publication Targeted Therapies in Oncology™.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Burke as co-Editor-in-Chief," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Targeted Oncology™. "As an established medical professional with many years of experience, I am confident that the addition of Dr. Burke will lead to the continued success of the publication."

"I look forward to working with the editorial team to continue to bring the latest advancements in oncology care to community oncologists," said Burke, who practices at Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers (RMCC) and serves as Associate Chair of the US Oncology Hematology Research Program.

Dr. Burke specializes in blood cancers and non-cancerous blood disorders, with an emphasis on lymphomas, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and multiple myeloma. Dr. Burke is considered a national and international expert in these disorders.

In addition, Dr. Burke has published several articles in peer-reviewed medical journals and has also dedicated a considerable amount of time to educating other healthcare professionals and students about hematological malignancies, both nationally and internationally. Because of his ongoing participation in clinical research, he is able to offer the most up-to-date therapies for patients with blood cancers.

Dr. Burke joins Robert L. Ferris, MD, PhD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, who is also co-Editor-in-Chief for Targeted Therapies in Oncology™.

About Targeted Oncology™

TargetedOnc.com , the website for Targeted Oncology™, provides practicing oncologists with the latest news and insights on next-generation therapeutics and their molecular targets. As the field of oncology moves toward systemic biology and molecular aberrations, oncologists struggle to stay up-to-date with cancer therapeutics. Targeted Oncology™ provides breaking news and updates on this burgeoning field, focusing on the next stage of cancer development, cutting-edge therapies and biological targets. Content is organized by tumor type, news and conference coverage. Targeted Oncology™ is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

