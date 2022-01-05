ROSEWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS LAUNCHES ALCHEMY OF SLEEP RETREATS, INSPIRING GUESTS TO IMPROVE THEIR STATE OF REST Acknowledging Sleep's Key Role in Wellbeing, 20 Properties Debut Holistic Escapes To Encourage Movement, Mindfulness, Nutrition and Tranquility

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® introduces Alchemy of Sleep, a global collection of new and immersive retreats designed to promote rest through sleep-inducing treatments, movement-driven activities and special amenities. Dedicated to those setting intentions for profound change in the new year, the thoughtfully crafted programs support renewal of the body and longevity to come.

Rosewood Hotel Georgia

Taking a holistic approach to sleep, the Alchemy of Sleep retreats address a variety of practices that require attention, such as nutrition, movement and mindfulness, presenting a mix of treatments and experiences, expert consultations and classes that ensure each guest finds skills to incorporate into their everyday lives. Guests can opt for a one-night 'Dreamscape' or extend from two to five nights for a 'Sleep Transformation,' providing an even more immersive stay. As a supplement to these offerings, Curated Sleep Boxes feature products that rebalance such as essential oil blends, tea blends, aromatherapy linen mists and silk eye masks.

In keeping with Rosewood's A Sense of Place® philosophy, wherein the identity and offerings of each property are inspired by its destination, the Alchemy of Sleep retreats reflect local wellness customs and embrace the unique natural surroundings. Participating hotels and resorts have developed bespoke 'AWE' moments to establish a self-transcendent sense of wonderment, helping guests shift attention outward and find ways to be more present.

"While the return to an on-the-go lifestyle is in sight for 2022, taking time for true rest and reset is essential for ensuring good health at every level," said Emmanuel Arroyo, Regional Director of Wellness at Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. "We designed our Alchemy of Sleep experiences to provide guests with the tools they need for slowing down and establishing lasting sleep hygiene habits, which will have a greater impact on their overall wellbeing."

Available from January through March 2022, retreat elements at participating Rosewood properties include:

Paris , Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel welcomes guests with an in-room Sleeping Beauty set, featuring all the essentials for ensuring a good night's sleep. Guests continue their stay with personalized messages and centering meditation sessions, concluding the journey with a Sleep Naturopathy consultation to establish long-term patterns for attaining the best sleep possible back home. Offering a refuge in the center ofwelcomes guests with an in-roomset, featuring all the essentials for ensuring a good night's sleep. Guests continue their stay with personalized messages and centering meditation sessions, concluding the journey with aconsultation to establish long-term patterns for attaining the best sleep possible back home.

Rosewood Guangzhou guides guests through a specially curated itinerary featuring dedicated mediation periods, massages that incorporate sound-healing and traditional Chinese herbs. Equally important to reaching restful periods are the included movement-driven activities, which allow proper energy flow and ensure the body is ready to rest by evening. guides guests through a specially curated itinerary featuring dedicated mediation periods, massages that incorporate sound-healing and traditional Chinese herbs. Equally important to reaching restful periods are the included movement-driven activities, which allow proper energy flow and ensure the body is ready to rest by evening.

Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth offers an ideal setting for finding serenity and inner-peace. In addition to nutrient-rich dishes and scenic meditation, restorative treatments, such as Healing Sound Bath Therapy , activate the brain waves for a dreamlike state. Each room is enhanced with oil diffusers and mists, silk pillowcases and eye masks, books with sleep tips, as well as access to meditation TV apps. Set on a lush private peninsula in St. Barth, the newly debutedoffers an ideal setting for finding serenity and inner-peace. In addition to nutrient-rich dishes and scenic meditation, restorative treatments, such as, activate the brain waves for a dreamlike state. Each room is enhanced with oil diffusers and mists, silk pillowcases and eye masks, books with sleep tips, as well as access to meditation TV apps.

Rosewood Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands offers a tranquil haven for those on a quest for sleep. Aromatherapy and reflexology treatments releasing tension from the body are supplemented with dream-worthy outdoor activities that inspire, such as hikes through "The Baths" National Park. For the deepest possible state of relaxation in full consciousness, guests can partake in Yoga Nindra, also known as 'Yogic Sleep,' offered under the stars just before bedtime. in theoffers a tranquil haven for those on a quest for sleep. Aromatherapy and reflexology treatments releasing tension from the body are supplemented with dream-worthy outdoor activities that inspire, such as hikes through "The Baths" National Park. For the deepest possible state of relaxation in full consciousness, guests can partake inalso known as 'Yogic Sleep,' offered under the stars just before bedtime.

Rosewood Mayakoba along Mexico's Riviera Maya, guests will engage in two personal consultations with the resort's wellbeing experts to discuss the Alchemy of Sleep and develop clear actions for improving sleep cycles, while keeping the body moving with Float Fit sessions and Restorative Yoga at the resort's private cenote. Guests will also have access to a Sleep Aromatherapy Support Kit curated by the resort's Ayurveda and Aromatherapy Clinician Daniel Seymour; the kit features a remedy made from a uniquely curated blend of organic oils, as well as a master class on sleep. AtalongRiviera Maya, guests will engage in two personal consultations with the resort's wellbeing experts to discuss the Alchemy of Sleep and develop clear actions for improving sleep cycles, while keeping the body moving withsessions andat the resort's private cenote. Guests will also have access to a Sleep Aromatherapy Support Kit curated by the resort's Ayurveda and Aromatherapy Clinician Daniel Seymour; the kit features a remedy made from a uniquely curated blend of organic oils, as well as a master class on sleep.

Montecito's Rosewood Miramar Beach and Menlo Park's Rosewood Sand Hill in California . The suites feature "The Restorative Bed by Bryte," which allow for individual heating and cooling personalized to each sleep partner's profile with Circadian Climate technology directly impacting the sleeper's core body temperature. When away from bed, guests will indulge in deliciously healthy menus that offer balanced nutrition. To further reduce stress, guests can choose from a selection of calm-inducing treatments that incorporate ingredients like CBD and lavender, as well as partake in meditations that take advantage of the resorts' breathtaking natural settings and landscaped gardens. With the Alchemy of Sleep retreat launch comes the debut of Bryte Sleep Suites atandin. The suites feature "The Restorative Bed by Bryte," which allow for individual heating and cooling personalized to each sleep partner's profile with Circadian Climate technology directly impacting the sleeper's core body temperature. When away from bed, guests will indulge in deliciously healthy menus that offer balanced nutrition. To further reduce stress, guests can choose from a selection of calm-inducing treatments that incorporate ingredients like CBD and lavender, as well as partake in meditations that take advantage of the resorts' breathtaking natural settings and landscaped gardens.

Rosewood San Miguel De Allende 's retreat hones in on nutrition's impact on the sleep cycle, offering menus specially created by the hotel's Executive Chef Vincent Wallez , who thoughtfully selected soothing ingredients. Throughout the stay, guests will enjoy treatments that encourage deep rest, as well as meditation, yoga and breathing workshops that take advantage of the property's scenic surroundings. 's retreat hones in on nutrition's impact on the sleep cycle, offering menus specially created by the hotel's Executive Chef, who thoughtfully selected soothing ingredients. Throughout the stay, guests will enjoy treatments that encourage deep rest, as well as meditation, yoga and breathing workshops that take advantage of the property's scenic surroundings.

In addition to the aforementioned properties, the Alchemy of Sleep retreats are also available at Asaya at Rosewood Phuket , Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort , Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Rosewood Beijing, Rosewood Baha Mar , Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco , Rosewood Hotel Georgia , Rosewood London , Rosewood Phnom Penh , Rosewood Sanya and Rosewood Villa Magna . For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com.

