Lumen Technologies sets fourth quarter 2021 earnings call date

DENVER, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its fourth quarter 2021 results on Feb. 9, 2022. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen Technologies)

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter 2021 results, including the company's earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen's Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

The call will be archived and available as an audio replay on Lumen's Investor Relations website starting at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, until 8 p.m. ET on May 1, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing +1 800-633-8284 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 402-977-9140 (International), reservation code 22014476.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumen Technologies