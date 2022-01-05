Integral Molecular Adds Transgenic Humanized Mice to Expand its MPS Antibody Discovery Platform Through a Partnership with Alloy Therapeutics

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the leader in discovering antibodies against multipass membrane proteins, has entered into an agreement to leverage Alloy Therapeutics' transgenic humanized ATX-Gx™ mice as an added strategy to rapidly isolate fully human monoclonal antibodies using Integral Molecular's MPS Antibody Discovery platform. ATX-Gx™ is a suite of immunologically robust transgenic mice that produce antibodies with fully human sequences. Lacking non-human sequences that can trigger severe immune side-effects, the resulting antibodies have high developability.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Molecular Inc.)

Integral Molecular's MPS platform is optimized for discovering MAbs against structurally complex membrane proteins, a valuable group of therapeutic targets. With a 95% success rate in delivering antibodies targeting complex membrane proteins, MPS successes include antibodies recently licensed to Context Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CNTX) and AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN). Alloy's ATX-Gx™ mice complement Integral Molecular's proprietary humanized chicken antibody technology (hCAT) now allowing partners to choose their preferred method to isolate fully humanized antibodies.

"We look forward to working with Integral Molecular as a Certified Service Provider to make our antibody discovery platform available to more drug discovery teams," said Heather Schwoebel, Alloy Therapeutics' Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development. "By harnessing Integral's technologies, we have already seen exceptional immune responses to difficult targets, such as GPCRs, in the Alloy mice."

Partners interested in antibody discovery should contact Integral Molecular.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics (alloytx.com) is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners, Alloy democratizes access to tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics. The company facilitates affordable, non-exclusive access to the entire drug discovery community from academic scientists, small and medium biotech, to the largest biopharma. Alloy's lead offering, the ATX-Gx™ platform, is a human therapeutic antibody discovery platform consisting of a growing suite of proprietary transgenic mice strains. Alloy is headquartered in Boston, MA with labs in Cambridge, UK; Basel, CH; San Francisco, CA; and Athens, GA.

Press Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Communications

215-966-6061

info@integralmolecular.com

www.integralmolecular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Molecular