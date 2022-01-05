CLARINS USA, INC. SIGNS NEW FULL-FLOOR LEASE WITH EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST AT 1400 BROADWAY

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that Clarins USA, Inc., a plant-based, French prestige skincare company, has signed a new lease with ESRT for a full-floor, 15,109 square foot space at 1400 Broadway.

The property at 1400 Broadway

Located along the improved Broadway Pedestrian Plaza, 1400 Broadway provides easy access to transportation, dining, lodging, and entertainment for tenant enjoyment. Clarins will join Signature Bank, IPG and Burlington Coat Factory, who have all expanded their presence in the 37-story building.

"We have made the decision to relocate our New York Headquarters Office to 1400 Broadway, to be in a more energy-efficient building that aligns with our corporate responsibility values," said Lionel Uzan, president of Clarins North America. "We intend to design a modern and versatile work environment to reflect the new needs of a mobile and agile workforce to foster collaboration, creativity, and social interactions, all in a more centrally-located area."

ESRT continues to attract high-quality tenants with spaces and buildings fully modernized and amenitized for the 21st century.

"We see a real flight to quality by tenants who recognize the value of our offer. Clarins' employees will enjoy a spectacular new tenant lounge and in-building food options and will benefit from ESRT's leadership in energy efficiency and superior indoor environmental quality," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real state at ESRT.

All ESRT buildings are equipped with industry-leading energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality measures which include MERV 13 filters and active bi-polar ionization. ESRT is committed to healthy buildings and confident return to office practices with frequent cleaning of public spaces and compliance with state and federal guidelines.

Tenant representation was provided by Scott Weiss of Savills. Representation for the property owner was provided by Ryan Kass of ESRT, and Scott J. Klau, Erik S. Harris, and Neil L. Rubin of Newmark.

More information about 1400 Broadway, and current availabilities, can be found online.



About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and manages a well-positioned property portfolio of office and retail assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. Owner of the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building, ESRT also owns and operates its iconic, newly reimagined Observatory Experience. The company is a leader in healthy buildings, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality, and has the lowest greenhouse gas emissions per square foot of any publicly traded REIT portfolio in New York City. As of Dec. 31, 2021, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of 9.4 million rentable square feet of office space, and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet of retail space. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Clarins

Founded in a professional Parisian beauty institute by Jacques Courtin-Clarins in 1954, Clarins has become the #1 prestige skincare brand in Europe. More than 65 years later, the brand remains family-owned and is distributed in more than 140 countries—offering skincare innovations for face and body, men's and makeup. With unique expertise in Phyto-chemistry, Clarins Laboratories are considered pioneers in the fields of plant science and technology. The brand values are rooted in an ongoing dialogue with women, an abiding respect for nature and people, and commitments to sustainable sourcing, including Le Domaine Clarins—our organic farm and open-air laboratory in the French Alps. Clarins is accelerating its sustainable actions to become a Certified B Corporation by 2023. Currently carbon neutral the company will further reduce its carbon footprint by 30% and become 100% plastic neutral using 100% recyclable packaging by 2025. Partners include: Pur Projet – over 536,000 trees planted to date, Plastic Odyssey – a three-year expedition across three continents, 30 stopovers to fight against plastic pollution, and FEED — over 36 million school meals provided to children in need.

*B Corp: founded in 2006 in the USA, a body that brings together companies wishing to affirm or reaffirm their societal mission and demonstrate their positive impact via global performance assessment every 3 years.

