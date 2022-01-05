Caldwell Cassady & Curry Attorney Hamad Hamad Named One of Dallas' Top Young Lawyers

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accomplished attorney Hamad Hamad from the Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has been named one of the city's top young lawyers in the 2021 Best Lawyers Under 40 list published by D Magazine.

Mr. Hamad was named to the exclusive listing for his work in intellectual property following nominations from other Texas lawyers. The nominating attorneys were asked "Which lawyers under 40, of those whose work you have witnessed firsthand, would you rank among the best."

"Hamad is one of the top young attorneys in Texas and the entire country," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry name principal Jason Cassady. "His selection is well-deserved based on his knowledge, expertise, and the great work he does for clients on a regular basis."

A principal at Caldwell Cassady & Curry, Mr. Hamad has played vital roles in some of the firm's most notable cases. Those include last year's complete defense victory for World Programming Limited in a contentious copyright and patent infringement lawsuit filed by SAS Institute Inc.

He also has helped the firm win five patent infringement trials on behalf of VirnetX against technology giant Apple Inc., including a $439.7 million judgment in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas that Apple paid in full last year.

Mr. Hamad has helped clients navigate intellectual property ownership issues, inventor and founder disputes, copyright claims, patent claims and licensing, trademark claims, trade secrets claims, and standards essential technology issues. He has been recognized on the annual Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars list of the state's leading young attorneys since 2015.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

