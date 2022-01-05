Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Launches Pay with Points for Best Western Rewards® Members

Best Western Rewards Points More Valuable Than Ever as Members Can Now Use Points Towards Total Booking Cost

PHOENIX, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Western Hotels & Resorts' (BWHR) award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards (BWR®) – is welcoming the new year with the launch of Pay with Points. Starting today, BWR members can reserve their next hotel stay using accumulated loyalty points to pay for part of their booking, allowing for added flexibility when planning their next hotel stay. By using Pay with Points, BWR members no longer have to wait to reach the free room night threshold and can tap into their points right away to redeem discounted room rates at hotels across North America.

Prior to rolling out the new benefit, BWHR tested Pay with Points through a beta program featuring select properties across North America. Each of these hotels offered discounted rates to BWR members who had accrued at least 5,000 BWR points, which could be used towards part of their hotel stay. During the beta test, a third of BWR members used a combination of BWR points and cash to book stays of two nights or more, which ultimately boosted the bottom line for participating hotels.

"Pay with Points is designed to help both BWR members and our hoteliers. BWR members can now redeem points to pay for part of their hotel stay and our hotel owners will benefit because BWR members are being introduced to new properties within our portfolio," said Dorothy Dowling, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for BWHR. "We're always looking to provide our rewards members with new promotions and benefits, and we're excited to introduce Pay with Points to Best Western-branded hotels across North America."

To redeem Pay with Points, a minimum of 5,000 points is required, which translates to a $25 saving on a hotel booking. BWR members will also earn 10 points for every dollar spent on the paid portion of the Pay with Points reservation.

BWR's tagline – "Because We Care About Rewarding You" – underscores how the program's perks are driven by BWHR's foundational commitment of caring for guests. In 2020, BWHR was the first in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications. Also inspired by the brand's caring spirit, BWHR launched an industry-leading cleaning program, We Care CleanSM, which delivers an enhanced commitment to keeping guests safe and healthy when staying at Best Western branded hotels across North America.

Today's BWHR is a vibrant hospitality company with 18 distinct brand offerings across every market segment from economy to luxury. In recent years, the company has revitalized its properties across North America as owners invested a staggering $2 billion in property improvements and renovations. BWHR's commitment to innovation and improvement has enabled the company to achieve record RevPAR Index, unrivaled industry recognition and unprecedented guest satisfaction.

For more information on BWR or to sign up, please visit bestwesternrewards.com. To learn more about Pay with Points please visit Pay With Points | Best Western Hotel & Resorts.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts:

Best Western Hotels & Resorts headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a privately held hotel brand within the BWH Hotel Group® global network. With 18 brands and approximately 4,500 hotels in over 100 countries and territories worldwide*, BWH Hotel Group suits the needs of developers and guests in every market. Brands include Best Western®, Best Western Plus®, Best Western Premier®, Executive Residency by Best Western®, Vīb®, GLō®, Aiden®, Sadie®, BW Premier Collection® and BW Signature Collection®. Through acquisition, WorldHotels™ Luxury, WorldHotels Elite, WorldHotels Distinctive and WorldHotels Crafted collections are also offered. Completing the portfolio is SureStay®, SureStay Plus®, SureStay Collection® and SureStay Studio® franchises**. For more information visit www.bestwestern.com, www.bestwesterndevelopers.com, www.worldhotels.com and www.surestay.com.

* Numbers are approximate, may fluctuate, and include hotels currently in the development pipeline.

**All Best Western, WorldHotels and SureStay branded hotels are independently owned and operated.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katie Ray

PR Director

602.957.5526

Katie.Ray@bwhhotelgroup.com

