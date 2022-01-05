Free of cuffs or other wearables, Affective AI-based technology now records and measures blood pressure and other key health indicators from any device in only seconds.

Award-winning Anura™ convenient and contactless health tracking comes to any web browser, anytime. Free of cuffs or other wearables, Affective AI-based technology now records and measures blood pressure and other key health indicators from any device in only seconds.

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NuraLogix unveiled Anura Web™, a browser-based version of its MedTech Breakthrough Award-winning contactless health and wellness personal measurement solution. The Toronto-based tech firm debuted the new version of its Anura™ Affective AI software at CES 2022.

Offering more than 30 health measurements from just a 30-second video selfie, the browser-based Anura Web™ offers all the features of the mobile version with no download required. Users can instantly measure heart rate, irregular heartbeats, breathing rates, blood pressure, stress levels, HRV, CVD and metabolic risks, and much more, all from their laptops, tablets, or other devices.

"Ease of access to personal health monitoring and improving people's lives everywhere is our aim with Anura Web™," said Chief Executive Officer Marzio Pozzuoli. "It's a truly revolutionary concept: Just by sitting in front of your computer's camera, you can track your general health and wellness with medical-grade accuracy (based on research and clinical studies)."

With no additional software to install, Anura Web™ requires only a web browser to provide the same features of its app-based counterpart Anura™. Cross-platform compatibility means that Anura Web™ works equally well on iOS, Android, Windows, MacOS, and Linux web browsers, while also providing product developers with easy integration into their existing products.

Anura™ won "Best Biometric Sensor Solution" for NuraLogix at the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards in May 2021. The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories.

As James Johnson, Managing Director for MedTech Breakthrough, noted at the time of the award, "NuraLogix's science-based innovations and clinical research studies make them trailblazers in the field, enabling users to use a conventional video camera and a cloud-based Affective AI engine to detect and measure a wide variety of human affects . . . 'Anura™' represents a true medical and health technology 'breakthrough.'"

Users of Anura Web™ measure their health indicators with the NuraLogix patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI") technology, an advanced software that has revolutionized the personal tracking and measuring of general wellness metrics and determinants of health risk factors. In only 30 seconds, and with a conventional video camera, TOI™ captures changes in blood flow using light and the translucency of human skin. Machine learning algorithms then extract facial blood flow information from the recording to model and detect the desired psychological, physical, and physiological indexes.

Anura Web™ and Anura™ were developed in partnership by tech entrepreneur and investor, Marzio Pozzuoli, and Developmental Neuroscientist, Dr. Kang Lee. Anura™'s research is science-based, backed by global clinical research studies and eight U.S.-approved patents.

NuraLogix will be attending CES 2022 virtually and the team members be available from January 05 to 07 2022; click here to access our CES Press Kit. For more information on Anura™, visit www.anura.ai or contact Chris Lin (Chief Marketing Officer) at chrislin@nuralogix.ai

About NuraLogix

NuraLogix are the award-winning creators of Anura™, the world's first contactless wellness and vital sign monitoring solution. Their technology provides instant vital sign measurements using data gathered from a 30-second video selfie. They have been featured in over 100 international media reports, peer-reviewed papers, including American Heart Association, Springer Science, and The International Journal of Clinical Practice. NuraLogix was founded in Toronto in 2015 and has raised $30M+ in funds to date. NuraLogix currently employs 65+ members, ranging from neuroscientists to software engineers with 11 patents registered in the United States and being fully compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, PIPEDA, and SOC2. For more information, visit www.nuralogix.ai.

Disclaimer

For Investigational Use Only. Anura™ is not a substitute for the clinical judgment of a health care professional. Anura™ is intended to improve your awareness of general wellness. Anura™ does not diagnose, treat, mitigate or prevent any disease, symptom, disorder or abnormal physical state. Consult with a health care professional or emergency services if you believe you may have a medical issue.

Anura™ is backed by global scientific studies and measures with medical-grade accuracy. All it takes is a smartphone video camera and 30 seconds to measure physical, physiological, and psychological indexes.

Contactless measurement is made possible through NuraLogix’s patented Transdermal Optical Imaging (TOI™) technology and global clinical research studies to improve and verify the algorithm and accuracy

