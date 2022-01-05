Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in two investor conferences as follows:

Conference: 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference, January 10-13, 2022

Live Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, January 12 at 10:30 a.m. EST

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and CEO

Webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40001-aeglea-biotherapeutics/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Conference: H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference, January 10-13, 2022

On Demand Presentation Date/Time: Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. EST

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and CEO

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/ad45c7a4-33cb-482b-bf12-1cd993827823

To access live and/or archived Investor Conference webcasts, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. A replay of Company webcasts is archived on the website for 30 days following presentations.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in an ongoing Phase 3 pivotal trial in patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Aeglea has an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

