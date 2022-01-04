SENTONS SHOWCASES ULTRASONIC TOUCH FOR LARGE DISPLAYS AND ANNOUNCES SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT KIT AT CES 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentons, the pioneer in Software-Defined Surfaces (SDS), will showcase its cutting-edge ultrasonic solutions and outline how the ease of use of ultrasonic sensing technology will drive innovation for consumer device UX/UI at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2022, which will be held January 5-January 8 in Las Vegas, NV. The leader in ultrasonic sensing will launch its first-ever software development kit (SDK) for mobile, wearable and IOT devices and a solution that powers virtual controls on larger displays as big as 15-30 inch smart displays.

Sentons at CES 2022

Sentons President and CEO, Jess Lee, says, "In the last few years, we've managed to unlock some of the most innovative UX solutions through our SDSwave technology. Now, we're thrilled to not only exhibit the latest ultrasonic solutions among some of the top tech innovators at CES, but to also place those solutions at the fingertips of developers, making it simpler, more cost-effective and efficient to implement on consumer devices at scale. Our vision remains consistent. We are committed to developing technology and systems to continue to unlock new levels of interactivity on human-machine interfaces."

Sentons' SDK for mobile and IOT devices is a solution to drive efficient development and faster deployment of ultrasonic UX technology. It includes everything needed for developers to create a prototype on the surface of a device, and the price point will begin at $900 USD. Sentons will also provide virtual support for developers.

The large display solution, SNT8020, is simpler to implement, water immune and more cost-effective than capacitive touch solutions. The solution unlocks news experiences that are redefeniable in software on any surface, regardless of shape or curvature. It is highly engineered to identify intended gesture patterns and reject false touches. A major differentiator of the solution is that it can be haptic-enabled with only 12 periphery sensors, while competing solutions require a transparent sensor grid across the entire display area. Ultrasonic sensing enables a rich, interactive experience on smart boards in the classroom, workplace and beyond at a commercial price point.

Sentons will be demonstrating its technology at an official CES suite at The Venetian #29-123.

Both the SDK and the large display solution are additions to Sentons' suite of ultrasonic SDSWave solutions, including its popular mobile solutions like SDS CameraBar, and SDS GamingBar, the top gaming trigger solution for smartphones that's featured in ASUS and Tencent's ROG phones as well as Lenovo's Legion gaming phones. Sentons is also currently collaborating with global consumer device makers.

About Sentons:

Sentons is Software-Defined Surfaces: Bringing high-resolution touch and force sensing to various surfaces on any device, and unlocking a new level of interactivity to the mobile device market. The company's patented acoustic electro-mechanics technology is in-market on a number of mobile devices, and is expanding its ability to bring richer user experiences to a dozen more phone models through gesture captured and virtual buttons. Sentons was founded in 2011 and is led by a team of technologists from Apple, Telegent Systems, and LSI Corporation.

