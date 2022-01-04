Mobilum Technologies Announces Changes to its Board of Directors Welcoming Senior Financial Industry Veterans

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology-driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to welcome senior leaders in the fin-tech space, Kasha Piquette and Robert Niziol to its Board of Directors.

Kasha Piquette's international leadership experiences in banking, investment management and capital markets with a special interest in ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues have fortified her ability to skillfully navigate complex financial matters in service of her teams and clients including the Province of Alberta. As the Director of Financial Services for Invest Alberta, her key responsibilities were directly related to increasing foreign direct investment into the Province's financial sector. Invest Alberta is a new and innovative Crown Corporation whose goal is to work directly with domestic and international investors to attract high-value and high-impact investments to the Province.



With over 20 years of experience, Ms. Piquette is known for the pride she takes in supporting her clients to make informed investment decisions and achieving success. Prior roles with The National Bank, Barclays UK, Barclays Suisse SA, Barclays Dubai and Scotiabank garnered her ability to provide insightful advice and guidance, even amidst the most challenging of circumstances. Ms. Piquette's work for Invest Alberta utilized her local and international business experience as she advises senior leadership regarding entrepreneurial minded strategies to attract, secure and retain global investors to the Province.

Ms. Piquette has a strong track record of building longstanding professional connections through meaningful networking founded in a shared interest in new technologies and its application (i.e., Blockchain, Deep Learning AI and FinTech). Ms. Piquette also brought unparalleled knowledge of local and international markets to Invest Alberta including FX, equities, fixed income including structured products, hedge funds, business development and ESG issues.

Robert Niziol has over 25 years of experience in capital markets, venture capital, private equity, management, and business consulting. Since 2005, he has been a Partner at Penton Partners, a private equity fund investing in lower middle-market private companies, in Poland.

Mr. Niziol is also a Founder of IGS Investment, an early-stage VC fund investing in innovative technologies, FinTech, and renewable energy, which has made 14 investments since its inception in 2018. He is also the Founder of several companies, including Pin4 Cardless Cash (branded as MasterCard Cash Pick Up in the USA), Invex Ionics, Innox, and Axen BioTech. He also previously held roles in the Credit Derivatives and Structured Credit Products Group at JPMorgan Chase in NYC.

Throughout his career, Mr. Niziol has advised many SMEs, large corporations, and governmental agencies on various business-related matters, including restructuring, turnarounds, business development, and capital structures and has spoken at numerous international conferences related to private equity and venture capital.

Mobilum Directors Peter Green, Michael Devine, and Aleem Nathwani have stepped down from the Board and remain strategic advisors to the new Board and management.

Mobilum Chief Executive Officer, Wojciech Kaszycki commented, "I am very excited to have Kasha and Robert join the Board. Their seasoned experience in crypto, blockchain, and the financial markets are a welcomed addition to the team, and I look forward to kicking off the new year continuing the momentum which we built throughout 2021. I want to thank Peter, Michael and Aleem for their efforts in helping me put the corporate structure in place and look forward to their continued advisory, as the Company looks to continue to thrive and bring on new partners and customers."

