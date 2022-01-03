Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces MedMen has Attempted to Unilaterally Terminate the Investment Agreement

MedMen has attempted to unilaterally terminate the Investment Agreement and ignored AWH calls to close within five business days of all closing conditions being satisfied or waived; AWH calls on MedMen to close the transaction

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) ("MedMen") has materially breached the previously announced definitive investment agreement (the "Investment Agreement") among AWH, MedMen NY, Inc., MM Enterprises USA, LLC and AWH New York, LLC (together with AWH, the "AWH Parties"). The AWH Parties previously waived all closing conditions in favor of the AWH Parties, following the receipt of the required regulatory approvals, and requested to close the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement within the five business day period required under the Investment Agreement. AWH has made repeated attempts to close the transaction. Subsequently, AWH received notice that MedMen has attempted to unilaterally terminate the Investment Agreement despite receiving final approval from the state of New York and AWH waiving all of their closing conditions. This is a material violation of MedMen's obligations under the Investment Agreement to close the transaction.

MedMen is challenging and disregarding the determination of the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board of the State of New York which approved the transaction. MedMen had initially requested the New York State regulators approve the transaction in March 2021. The regulators have since complied with their request, but now MedMen is disputing the Office of Cannabis Management's unambiguous regulatory approval, is refusing to close and is attempting to terminate the transaction.

AWH remains committed to closing and serving the patients of the New York Medical Marijuana Program. AWH intends to work with the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board of the State of New York to increase access to patients as it grows the New York Medical Marijuana Program and launches the adult use program.

As New York and other states adopt adult use of cannabis, MedMen's actions send the worst message – namely, that certain cannabis companies cannot be trusted to keep their word. AWH calls on MedMen to honor the commitment it made to New York, to its own investors and to AWH and promptly close the transaction. AWH will continue to pursue all measures to encourage MedMen to honor the Investment Agreement and close the transaction.

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes Ozone branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

