Nobility the Esports Token Announces Listing with Crypto Exchange Bitrue!

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobility Token ($NBL) is now listed on Bitrue with full support of their tokenomics! For those that aren't familiar, Bitrue is one of the world's leading digital asset management platforms for many tokens including Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Ripple ($XRP) and well over a hundred more. Bitrue launched in 2018 and has solidified itself as one of the best diversified financial services platforms, as a result Bitrue is currently sitting in the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by daily volume and can also claim that it became the world's first hybrid exchange when it introduced the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi) products to existing Centralized Finance (CeFi) products in the summer of 2020.

Nobility Reflections

The team behind the Binance Smart Chain Utility Token Nobility ($NBL) are aiming for the top of not only esports but of the world of crypto and esports merged together, with the goal to create an entire eco-system in which all participants, gamers, content creators and viewers alike, are all rewarded for being part of the journey by having the opportunity to earn more for playing the games they love, compete in tournaments with large prize pools, and ultimately contribute to the growth of the Nobility project as a whole.

It's important to note that all holders of at least 200,000 Nobility Tokens receive reflections paid in Binance pegged USD (BUSD), and the more Nobility Tokens ($NBL) one holds, the more they will receive in reflections. This is facilitated through a 7% tax on all transactions that is then redistributed by weight to all qualifying holders, these reflections can be claimed through the Nobility website at any time. Nobility have paid out over $4,000,000 in total, and this number will only increase as they project gains more holders.

This listing on Bitrue is another step in the right direction for Nobility, the fact that it's also fully supportive of the project's tokenomics is another sign that this project is getting the attention it deserves and it's only a matter of time before more exchanges start picking up this token.

