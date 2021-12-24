Hollyweed's Delta-8 Products: Raising the Standards of the Hemp Industry

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a market saturated with hemp-derived products, Hollyweed is a name that has pushed through the noise, quickly becoming synonymous with producing some of the highest quality hemp flower and extracts available on the market. This year Hollyweed continued to raise the bar by releasing a range of the most highly regarded delta-8 products and hemp strains. The company has certainly raised the bar for other Delta-8 brands.

Now Hollyweed is close to celebrating its birthday, marking 5 years since multimedia artist and plant advocate Zach "Jesushands" Fernandez welcomed the end of cannabis prohibition in California by changing Hollywood's iconic sign to read "Hollyweed". 5 years later, hemp and cannabis culture has reached an all time high, and Hollyweed has remained at the forefront as one of the hottest brands available in 2022.

Hollyweed's delta-8 products are a unique addition to the world of hemp in that they put the creative-minded consumer front and center. Hollyweed was founded by creatives with the intent to provide holistic wellness through the six pillars of wellness; spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental and social, which we believe encourages the overall holistic wellness of their customers.

Hollyweed is dedicated to providing the highest quality hemp products available by sourcing from only the most premium Oregon hemp farms with the highest standard of care. All processing of CBD-rich hemp is done utilizing the cleanest, most natural, and technically advanced processes available to maintain the hemp's natural integrity. The result of this attention to detail is a product of a quality rarely seen in the industry, giving a proper representation of the beauty that can be found through hemp when it is given the love and care it deserves.

Hollyweed Fan Favorites!

Hollyweed has been at the forefront of providing some of the most exciting and innovative products in hemp culture. Hollyweed specializes in CBD, but has seen recent highly successful expansion into the world of hemp-derived Delta-8 along with HHC or hexahydrocannabinol. We include these pure extracts in a variety of convenient and enjoyable products, all of which take advantage of fully organic ingredients while providing various consumption methods, so you can find that balance between effectiveness, enjoyability, and convenience.

Below are some of the top-selling products that Hollyweed offers:

CBD Flower: Smoking flower is the most traditional and classic way to enjoy CBD! Hemp flower can act as a throwback for old heads or introduce a new love affair for those yet uninitiated to the world of CBD. You'll fall in love with the unique flavors and scents from legendary strains like Bubba Kush , Sour Space Candy, and Northern Lights.

CBD Oil Tincture : One of Hollyweed's bestsellers, CBD oil provides customers with a convenient and versatile means for getting the various wellness benefits from CBD. The oil is made with only healthy, natural ingredients like hempseed oil with pure CBD extract for clean, enjoyable relaxation!

Delta-8 Gummy Cubes : If you're looking for discreteness and tasty flavors, you're not alone! Try these gummies and are a big part of what has made them a popular choice for consumers. In addition to CBD, Delta-8 contributes its subtle uplifting effects sparking creativity and ease while cultivating a clear yet elevated headspace.

Delta-8 Vape Cartridge: For those who prefer an inhalable D8 product, vape carts are one of the most enjoyable and convenient ways to experience sweet bliss. You can choose from many amazing flavors like Jack Herer , Sour Diesel, and Zkittles that people love!

And many more! Hollyweed produces a range of vape flavors and flower strains too extensive to list here. Many of these strains are available with the addition of Delta-8, so be on the lookout to find your favorite strains with D8! Hollyweed also produces high-quality pre-rolled joints so you can enjoy your favorite varieties of hemp without the hassle of going through the trial and error that comes with rolling them yourself. Instead, you'll spend your time enjoying a perfectly packed, smooth smoke.

Celebrating 5 Years with Hollyweed

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of his iconic viral statement and the launch of his Cannabis/Hemp venture which includes a brand new line of delta 8 products , Fernandez will drop a limited collection of Hollyweed AI-generative NFTs with Cosmic Wire. The whitelist will open on January 1, 2022 and with the full NFT collection is set to drop January 18, 2022 at TIME on Launchpad by BYT (creators of NeoTokyo Parts 1, 2, & 3), and a portion of all NFT sales will be donated to LOVE MORE. Join the whitelist and learn more here: www.cosmicwire.com/hollyweed/

